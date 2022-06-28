Skip to main content
Previewing Stanford's Week 4 matchup at Oregon

Can Stanford pull off the upset again?

This was arguably one of the matchups of the year in 2021, as it came down to an overtime finish that saw an unranked Stanford team upset the No. 3 Oregon Ducks. 

This was the game that gave Stanford fans hope for the rest of the season, as it was their second win against a ranked team in less than a month. Little did we all know that the Cardinal would go on to lose every single game following this matchup. 

At the time, Oregon was still viewed as having a legitimate chance to make the College Football Playoff, but an excellent performance by Tanner McKee that saw him toss three touchdowns helped lead Stanford to a 31-24 win in overtime.

This season the matchup will be looking a tad different, as there is now a new regime at Oregon thanks to the departure of head coach Mario Cristobal who took the Miami job. 

Even with the departure of Christobal, former Georgia defensive coordinator and new head coach Dan Lanning was able to put together an impressive staff, and a top 15 recruiting class. 

Lanning is looking to hit the ground running and prove why he was one of the hottest coaches on the market. At this point in the season, Stanford has matched up with Colgate, USC, and Washington but somehow the schedule only gets harder from here. The meeting in Eugene is Stanford's second straight away game as they also visited Washington, and likely one of their six matchups against a ranked opponent. 

This is everything you need to know about Stanford's Week 4 game against Oregon.

2021 Record: 10-4 (7-3 in Pac-12)

Head Coach: Dan Lanning 

Total Offense Rank in 2021 #50

Total Defense Rank in 2021 #72

Passing Yards Per Game: #76 221 YPG

Rushing Yards Per Game: #24 202 YPG

Key losses: Travis Dye (RB), Anthony Brown (QB), CJ Verdell (RB), and Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE), 

Key Additions: Bo Nix (QB), Jahlil Florence (DB), Christian Gonzalez (S), Casey Rogers (DL), and Kyler Kasper (WR)

Other Notes:

Nix had best season of career when current OC Kenny Dillingham was his OC at Auburn 

Lanning is fresh off of a National Championship with Georgia

Lanning's defense at Georgia was arguably best of all time 

Ty Thompson and Nix are competing for starting quarterback job

