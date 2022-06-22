Previewing Stanford's Week 2 matchup against USC

After taking on a Colgate team in Week 1 that finished towards the bottom end of the FCS rankings a year ago, the Cardinal then have the honor of hosting the new look USC team led by Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams for their Week 2 game.

This matchup will be a great indicator of how much improved Stanford will be in 2022, because this USC team is one that some people expect to run the table in the Pac-12 and maybe even make a playoff appearance. On the bright side for Stanford they don't have to make the trip down south, but that is likely the only bright spot.

The Cardinal defense will really have to be on their "A" game in order to slow down this Trojan offense that may be one of the best offensive units in the country. In terms of how the offense does, that is all dependent on Tanner McKee who is similar to USC's Williams has a a lot to prove in 2022. While the reasoning for why they have to prove themsleves is worlds different, there is a ton of pressure on both quarterbacks to play at the highest level possible.

Last season Stanford was able to pull off the upset over a then ranked USC team, which led to the firing of Clay Helton. This season the Cardinal are viewed by some as having a chance to cause chaos, but they will really need to see some major improvement on the defensive side of the ball which is by far the weakest aspect of the team even with the return of Kyu Blue Kelly and addition of Oklahoma transfer Patrick Fields.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Stanford's Week 2 matchup against USC. All of the rankings from last season will surely skyrocket due to the new staff, and major haul of transfers they were able to bring in.

2021 Record:4-8 (3-6 in Pac-12)

Head Coach: Lincoln Riley

Total Offense Rank in 2021 #23

Total Defense Rank in 2021 #89

Passing Yards Per Game: #17 298 YPG

Rushing Yards Per Game: #80 145.6 YPG

Key losses: Keontay Ingram (RB), Kedon Slovis (QB), Jaxson Dart (QB), Drake London (WR), Drake Jackson (LB)

Key Additions: Caleb Williams (QB), Jordan Addison (WR), Travis Dye (RB), Austin Jones (RB), Eric Gentry (LB), Bryson Shaw (S)

Other notes: #1 ranked class of transfers