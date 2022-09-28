Skip to main content

Stanford among four Pac-12 schools Big Ten is looking to add

The Big Ten may be coming for more Pac-12 schools
  Author:
  Publish date:

The Pac-12 is under fire again thanks to more conference expansion news, as just when there was confidence surrounding the conference there is now nothing but doubt.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed extreme confidence just a week ago in regards to everyone else in the Pac-12 staying, as he stated "I think if schools would have left for the Big Ten, they would have left for the Big Ten already...". A message that made its away around the country, and may hav finally instilled confidence that the Pac-12 is ready to make some moves.

Unfortunately that sentiment does not appear to be emulated by the Big Ten, as CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported on Wednesday that the Big Ten is continuing to pursue four Pac-12 schools. Dodd explained that even despite the Big Ten's lucrative media rights deal with CBS that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is still looking for another partner to increase revenue saying:

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren continues to seek an offer from Amazon, or potentially another partner, for additional Big Ten football media rights revenue.

A move that would help the Big Ten convince its members who may have second thoughts about expansion to get on board. Dodd explained that a big enough offer will solve all unruliness saying:

An offer deemed substantial enough would likely convince Big Ten presidents that California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington would be valuable additions to the league from the Pac-12. That figure is believed to be less than $100 million annually.

The four schools being linked have long been connected to the Big Ten as Stanford was always viewed as a valuable all around program with a good market, Oregon and Washington have both been attempting to join the Big Ten since the news about USC and UCLA, and adding Cal will shoo away the UC Regents once and for all. The move just makes nothing but total sense for the Big Ten, as they would be able to allow for the two Los Angeles schools to not have to travel as much as they would have to if there were no other West coast schools.

This report only shows how much pressure there is on Kliavkoff to make something happen, otherwise the Pac-12 could end up extinct in just a couple years time. 

