Stanford, Cal Experiencing Very Different Bye Weeks
Stanford and Cal are set to square off in the Big Game in less than a week, following bye weeks for each program. Yet, the bye weeks that both Cal and Stanford have gone through have been very different.
For Stanford, they're coming off a hugely disappointing loss to North Carolina, 20-15, on the road. This was also the Cardinal's third loss in a row, keeping them with three wins on the season—a trend they're trying to break for the first time in five seasons. Saturday's game against Cal will represent their best chance to reach that fourth win, though it won't be easy.
Not only has Stanford been struggling to take home wins, but they haven't been terribly competitive since their October 18 win over Florida State at home. Since then, they fell to No. 9 Miami (42-7), Pitt (35-20) and UNC (20-15).
While the final score was close against the Tar Heels, the Stanford offense didn't do a whole lot until late in the fourth quarter when they were already down 20-3 with less than nine minutes left. Of the 320 total yards that the Cardinal racked up in that game, 155 of those yards came in those final two drives when they were already down by three scores.
Stanford's bye week has been a reset for the program, and hopefully a refocusing on the task at hand. Beating Cal is always the most important accomplishment of the season, and this year, the program has shown growth on the field under the leadership of interim head coach Frank Reich and GM Andrew Luck.
The results just haven't been there yet. This game against Cal will be their chance to show the progress the program has made.
For Cal, this bye week came at a tough time. In their last game, they took down No. 20 Louisville, 29-26 in overtime on the road. That's a statement win for the Golden Bears, and with Cal at 6-4 on the season, that win should solidify a bowl game for them.
And now, the Golden Bears have received a week of slumber before the Big Game. That could be excellent for Cal, as they get to rest up and continue to work on the details, but at the same time, when you're rolling the last thing you want to do is stop.
We'll have to see if this break has a big impact on either program, because on paper, it would seem to advantage Stanford in a big way, given how the programs went into the bye week.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (PT) from Stanford Stadium on Saturday.