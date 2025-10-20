Stanford Flips 3-Star Defensive Lineman from UCLA Commitment
After a huge upset victory over Florida State on Saturday, the wins kept coming for Stanford football on Sunday. Three-star defensive lineman David Schwerzel has committed to the Cardinal after previously being committed to UCLA. Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals was the first to break the news.
According to ESPN, Schwerzel decommitted from UCLA after the program fired head coach DeShaun Foster. The Bruins recruiting class for 2026 had been as high as a top-20 class, but since the firing of Foster, UCLA has seen a number of top recruits decide to look elsewhere to begin their college careers.
The 2026 commit told On3 that a big factor for him choosing Stanford was the "life after football" part of it for him. Honestly, that's one of Stanford's biggest selling points as a school, and especially in a program like football that is rebuilding. Not only are certain players going to have a pathway to playing time to make their pro dreams come true, but they'll also be set up well for their post-football lives.
Depending on the outlet, Schwerzel has been rated as either a three-star or a four-star recruit, with 247 Sports giving him a four-star, but their composite ranking being a three-star. ESPN rated him as a three-star as well. Still, that's a solid level to be adding to the program as they continue to build up depth and talent.
Schwerzel Scouting Report
247 Sports had this to say of Schwerzel after Greg Biggins scouted him back in May:
"Schwerzel is one of the top defensive lineman out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. We could see him playing in any scheme and moving around and playing some edge, three-tech or as a traditional tackle depending on the front.
"He has a big, strong 6-3.5, 265 pound frame and could easily carry 290 pounds without losing any of his athleticism. He has length, strong hands and plays with good pad level. He’s a tough kid who can play the run and offers some pass rush ability.
"He’s a high motor defender who pursues well to the football and run down plays from behind. He has the multi-sport background we like and along with football, also plays hoops and throws the shot in track. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and should be a multi-year starter at the next level."
Stanford loves adding players with high motors that are involved in nearly every tackle in some form or fashion. With an NFL ceiling, Schwerzel figures to have an immediate impact on the Stanford program in 2026.
Positives of the Recruiting Process
One positive factor in general here for Stanford is that they don't have a head coach picked out for next season just yet, which could leave some top recruits wary of fully committing to the program. Apparently for some, the recruiting process was just too hard to say no to. Missing the answer to who will be leading the Cardinal and still landing top recruits is a skill.
GM Andrew Luck was apparently upfront in the recruiting process about the coaching situation and his plans for the future of the program, which has Schwerzel excited about the future of the program.
While he was recruited by programs like Sacramento State and Toledo, Schwerzel was also attached to Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Miami and Louisville in at least some capacity.
Stanford will likely provide him an opportunity to get on the field more often earlier than some of those schools, and when you add in the upward trajectory of the program and the "life after football" appeal, you can see why the Cardinal are having success in their recruiting now.
These types of additions will help propel the team on the field immediately, while also drawing in more prospects in the future. Andrew Luck has folks on The Farm believing in Stanford football again.