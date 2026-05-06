Stanford Football's Post-Spring Depth Chart Has Some Surprises at Wide Receiver

We now have an idea of what the Stanford starting lineup may look like when it takes the field for the first time in 2026. Last month, the Cardinal held their annual spring practice sessions over the course of four weeks, the first time that the new-look program took the field as a team.

Set to enter a big year in a new era led by first-year head coach Tavita Pritchard, the Cardinal are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete for a bowl game.

Now that spring practice is over, some programs are releasing post-spring depth charts, giving an idea of who might start for them this season. Stanford was one of those programs, and via OurLads, the Cardinal released their first depth chart of the Pritchard era, signaling the type of identity that he is looking to build on the Farm in year one.

As expected, Michigan transfer Davis Warren is listed as the starting quarterback, with Dylan Rizk as the backup and Charlie Mirer at third string. True freshman Michael Mitchell Jr. is not listed on the depth chart yet, but we believe that he'll be in the mix at the top of the depth chart, which is one way we differ from OurLads currently. Leaving him out is a key omission.

In terms of the skill positions, Micah Ford leads the running back room ahead of Sedrick Irvin and Tuna Altahir while Carter Shaw (X), JonAnthony Hall (Z) and Nico Brown (slot) headline the starting wide receiver corps. Both Shaw and Brown are incoming transfers, while Hall is a breakout candidate after missing his freshman season in 2025.

Having Shaw and Hall as starters comes as a bit of surprise considering how the Cardinal have both Caden High and Jordan Onovughe returning from last season. Hall, missing all but one game of his true freshman season last year due to injury, is still new to the college game and lacks the experience. But given his talent, he'll catch on quickly.

Shaw, the son of former Stanford coach David Shaw, joins Stanford after spending three seasons at UCLA, where he only made two total catches. He brings leadership and experience from being in the college game, which is something Stanford needs. However, there are other options like High that could push him for that role, given that High caught 37 catches for 414 yards last year.

The rest of the offensive starters listed on the initial depth chart include Benji Blackburn (tight end), Niki Prongos (left tackle), Nick Fattig (left guard), Fisher Anderson (center), Simione Pale (right guard) and Kahlil House (right tackle).

Transitioning to more of a 3-4 style defense this season under new defensive coordinator Kris Richard, the listed starters on the Cardinal's defensive line consist of Omar Staples (left edge), Braden Marceau-Olayinka (nose tackle) and Zach Rowell (right edge).

Tevarua Tafiti now has a bigger role, set to play more of a hybrid combination of linebacker and edge rusher. Matt Rose headlines the other starting linebackers, which also includes Jahsiah Galvan and Ernest Cooper.

At defensive back, Aaron Morris and Brandon Nicholson are listed as the starting outside cornerbacks, while seasoned veteran Jay Green returns as the Cardinal's primary nickelback. He's also capable of playing safety. Redshirt junior Scotty Edwards is listed as the starting strong safety while Darrius Davis is at free safety.

Special teams will be the same as last year, with Emmet Kenney doing the kicking, Aidan Flintoft punting and Peyton Warford serving as the long snapper.

A final depth chart for Week 1 against Hawaii is still a while away, but the initial depth chart is a good starting point in terms of envisioning what the Cardinal will look like when they take the field in August. In between now and then, we'll be keeping an eye on Michael Mitchell's ascent up the depth chart.