Stanford football injury report for week five against Clemson
After a big win over Syracuse, the Stanford Cardinal (2-1) are riding high as they get ready to take on No. 17 ranked Clemson (2-1), a game that will really determine just how good this year’s Cardinal squad truly is. However it appears that the team will head into the game a little bit short handed, with both quarterback Elijah Brown and wide receiver Emmett Mosley V expected to be out of action.
Getting hurt during the bye week following the Cal Poly game, Brown’s injury will keep him out for some time and while the exact timeline for him to be held out has not been revealed, he is expected to make a full recovery and be a big part of the offense once he is physically ready to go.
“Yeah, he’s injured [and] he’ll be out for a little bit,” head coach Troy Taylor said. “But, he should have a full recovery and once he’s physically ready to go, he’s obviously gonna be a really good player.”
Mosley, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and showed flashes of his potential all throughout spring and fall camp, has not played in a game yet this year due to nursing a leg injury. While it is still to be determined exactly when he will debut, he is once again practicing with the team and should be back healthy before the season ends.
“He’s getting close for sure,” Taylor said. “If it’s not this week, I think it’ll happen soon, but we’re really excited for him. He’s a talented guy, really tough, explosive and everything you want in a football player.”
For Clemson, wide receiver Tyler Brown (ankle), running back Jarvis Green (leg), offensive lineman Trent Howard (undisclosed) and running back Peyton Streko (undisclosed) are all questionable. Howard and Streko are yet to play this season. Linebacker Kobe McCloud, who injured his knee in the Tigers’ win against Appalachian State, has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not play this week.
The game is slated to take place on Saturday, September 28 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (PT)/ 7:00 p.m. (ET) at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can also be streamed on Fubo with a subscription.