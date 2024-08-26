Stanford Football Listed as Underdogs for Game Against TCU
The college football season kicked off this weekend with a game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland and that means that we are officially underway with a new era of football at Stanford and the challenge of playing in a brand new conference. With the first game of the Cardinal’s season against TCU just a few days away, the lines and spreads have been released with Stanford considered a home underdog to open the campaign.
Favored to lose by about nine points against TCU, the Cardinal were not given very high odds, with all five members of ESPN’s College GameDay crew choosing the Horned Frogs to head into Palo Alto and go home with the victory. The fan vote was shown on the show as well, with 85% of the fans also choosing TCU to win. The total for the matchups is listed at 61.5.
Stanford’s week one showdown with the Horned Frogs marks the fourth time that the programs have played each other, with the last time being the 2017 Alamo Bowl in which TCU pulled out a 39-37 victory. Prior to that game, the two teams met in back to back seasons back in 2007 and 2008 where TCU won a close battle in Palo Alto in ‘07 before taking home the 31-14 home victory in ‘08. Now, Stanford will look to turn the tables on its fortunes and claim its first ever win over TCU in order to start the year on the right foot.
A new era in the ACC commences, and while a non-conference foe will be coming to town, the Cardinal will go into the game with added motivation, looking to not only start the season off with a big win but also make a good first impression in representing the Atlantic Coast Conference.