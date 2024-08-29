Stanford Football Player Spotlight: Jackson Harris, Wide Receiver
On Friday night, the Stanford Cardinal will showcase their updated roster for the first time, taking the field under the lights against TCU at Stanford Stadium. With a team largely full of returning players from last year, the Cardinal will field a team full of experience, as many of the starters will be familiar faces looking to continue to make a name for themselves. However, there will also be a handful of players that will get the chance to have a big role for the first time, with one of those players being wide receiver Jackson Harris.
Harris, who is a former three-star prospect out of Berkeley High School, committed to Stanford over offers from Utah, Eastern Michigan and Cal, and after appearing in only three games last season where he caught three passes for 67 yards, he retained his ability to redshirt and now enters 2024 as a redshirt freshman. Listed as a starter at the Z receiver in the initial depth chart release, Harris along with Emmett Mosley V will be the ones who will line up alongside Tiger Bachmeier and Elic Ayomanor to provide the quarterbacks with some strong playmaking options.
Harris’ growth has been evident all throughout camp, not only by continuing to build a strong chemistry with the quarterbacks, but also in showcasing his athleticism, with his 6-foot-3, 190 pound frame also bringing plenty of size to the field.
In high school, Harris is best remembered for a historic senior season in 2022 where he caught 73 passes for 1,492 yards and 24 touchdowns to end the year as California’s leader in regular season receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards per game, breaking the single season record at Berkeley for receiving yards and touchdowns in the process. His strong career at Berkeley led him to being ranked the No. 33 ATH in the state of California by ESPN and the No. 34 ATH by PrepStar.
He may be still young, but Harris will be tasked with taking on a much bigger role and proving that he is exactly the type of player that the Cardinal think he is. But if he's anything like he has been so far, then Stanford potentially has a new three-headed monster at wide receiver, something that should invoke fear within the rest of the ACC.