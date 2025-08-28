Stanford Football's Three Games That Will Be Big Tests in 2025
After losing to Hawaii, Stanford football is ready to regroup and rebound. Finishing 3-9 for the fourth straight season last year, the Cardinal are hungry to get over the hump and prove that they are ready to compete in a tough ACC.
Headlined by a new interim head coach in Frank Reich and new general manager, Andrew Luck, expectations are not very high Stanford football, but the program is ready to prove doubters wrong nonetheless.
Amid a rebuild, the Cardinal will be tested many times throughout the 2025 campaign. From a lot of miles worth of traveling to College Football Playoff contenders as opponents, this season will be a true test of grit for the new-look Cardinal.
On a bye week and preparing for BYU, the Cardinal are ready to ensure that they leave Provo with a win. But, here are three of the biggest tests for Stanford this season.
at SMU (Oct. 11)
SMU is one of the most intriguing programs in college football entering this season and are ready to run things back in 2025 after a College Football Playoff berth in '24. Quarterback Kevin Jennings returns, and with Preston Stone transferring, he is now the one and only guy under center in University Park.
In terms of the talent around Jennings, the core pieces return and remain hungry. SMU's offense is a juggernaut. Add that with its stout defense and Stanford will have a lot of work to do in order to keep this one close.
at Miami (Oct. 25)
Despite finishing with a 10-3 record and having Heisman finalist Cam Ward at quarterback, the Hurricanes fell just short of a College Football Playoff berth last season--a snub that will surely motivate the program in 2025.
While a lot of key pieces have left, such as Ward and wide receiver Xavier Restropo, the Hurricanes invested heavily in a team that can contend this year, bringing in former Georgia quarterback, Carson Beck. A lot of eyes will be on Miami this season, and with all the talent still on the roster, this has the potential to be Stanford's toughest game--especially when you factor in that this is a road game.
vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 29)
The last game of the season is a very fitting one. The national runner-ups in 2024, Notre Dame is a program with a major target on its back. And while a lot of players from the program's national championship team are gone, the Fighting Irish have a strong reputation of bringing in elite talent year after year.
A strong recruiting class for this season combined with strong transfer pick-ups, including Malachi Fields from Virginia and Will Pauling from Wisconsin make Notre Dame a contender once more. Led by a new quarterback, redshirt freshman CJ Carr, the Fighting Irish are going to be tough a team to beat.
By the time the last game comes, they may be gearing up for another national championship game run.