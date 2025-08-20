Stanford Football's Three Players to Watch as NFL Draft Prospects
In just a few short days, a new college football season will officially begin with Week Zero, where a handful of teams will play in their first games of the new campaign. For the Stanford Cardinal, a big road matchup against Hawaii could set the tone and show what kind of team the Cardinal will be in 2025. Ahead of the new season, a few Cardinal players received some much deserved recognition.
On August 20, the university announced that three Cardinal players made the Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist. Defensive back Collin Wright, defensive back Jay Green and tight end Sam Roush were the three Cardinal players to receive the honor.
The watch list includes the top 300 NFL Draft prospects selected by the Senior Bowl staff, which consists of around 13 scouts who all have over 200 years of combined experience in the NFL. Players who are selected to the watch list are often viewed as the best prospects in the country, and guys who are viewed as potential NFL draft picks.
Wright, a former four-star prospect, is entering what is expected to be a massive senior season. Named one of only two season-long captains for the Cardinal, Wright will be a headlining player this season and will look to build off of a strong junior campaign.
Finishing last season with 45 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions, Wright was the leader of the defensive back unit. His strong season earned him the Gundelach Award, awarded to the most outstanding junior player on the Cardinal.
Aside from being a star on the field, Wright is exceptional in the classroom, earning awards such as the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and the ACC All-Academic Team in 2024 and being named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll in 2023.
Roush, the other season-long captain for the Cardinal this season, could be in for a big season in Frank Reich's pro-style offensive scheme. Finishing last season with 40 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns, Roush will look to take an even bigger step forward this fall.
With Stanford losing most of their receivers, Roush could be relied on even more in the passing game. Throughout his career, Roush has embodied what it means to be a Cardinal, not only excelling on the field, but in the classroom as well.
Roush has earned numerous academic awards during his stint at Stanford, including being named to the ACC All-Academic Team and the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team in 2024 while also being named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll last season.
Green, who transferred from Washington at the start of last season, is back and fully healthy after missing most of last season with an injury that he suffered against Clemson. While Green missed a good chunk of time, he still managed to put together his best season in college so far, recording 17 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.
His most memorable moment came against Syracuse, where he recorded his first career interception off of Kyle McCord which helped set up Stanford's upset win.
At Washington, Green played in 24 games and helped the program reach the National Championship Game in 2023. This season at Stanford, Green will look to put everything together and prove that he is one of the best safeties in college football--something that he hopes will get him to the NFL.
Fans will get their first chance to check out this season's Cardinal team when they take on Hawaii on Saturday, August 23. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. (PT) and the game will broadcast on CBS or available to stream on Paramount+.