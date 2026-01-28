Stanford Football to Hire Former Alabama in Prominent Assistant Coach Role

Stanford football keeps making moves, only this time, it is not involving a player. This week, the Cardinal made another addition to new head coach Tavita Pritchard's coaching staff, hiring former Alabama football star, Jamey Mosley, to be the defensive line coach.

This will be Mosley's first on-field coaching job and his first job as a lead position coach, serving as an analyst for Alabama over the last few seasons.

A former star linebacker at Alabama, Mosley won two national titles as a player for the Crimson Tide in 2015 and '17. Going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Mosley spent some time on the practice squads of both the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

After failing to make an active roster, Mosley's playing career ended and he got into coaching, which is when he ended up returning to Alabama. Mosley finished his college career with 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The brother of Crimson Tide legend and NFL superstar linebacker, C.J. Mosley, Mosley is the latest big addition to Stanford's new coaching staff, joining offensive coordinator Terry Heffernan and quarterbacks coach, Brian Lindgren.

Finishing 4-8 last season but entering a brand-new era under Pritchard's tutelage, Mosley will get the chance to show what he can do and prove that he has what it takes to have a long coaching career. Hungrier than ever to win, Mosley will look to be a big part of the turnaround for Stanford football. The hope on The Farm is that they'll be able to compete for a bowl game appearance in 2026.

Mosley has experience with being involved in a program's turnaround. Initially hired to Alabama's staff by legendary head coach, Nick Saban, Mosley was key in helping the program transition into the Kalen DeBoer era after Saban's retirement, ultimately seeing the program return to the College Football Playoff in 2025.

If Mosley can have the same type of impact on The Farm, things could be looking up sooner rather than later.

The Cardinal still have a lot of work left to do this offseason, but are showing that they are serious about being contenders. Hiring coaches such as Mosley and bringing in transfer portal players such as Davis Warren and offensive lineman Dara Adeyemi, among others, the Cardinal are working tirelessly to revamp their roster ahead of 2026 and compete for an ACC title.

The Cardinal kick off their 2026 season on Aug. 26 at home against Hawaii.

