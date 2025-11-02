Stanford's Frank Reich Appears Ready to Make a Move at QB
Coming into yesterday's game against the Pitt Panthers, the big question was whether Stanford would have an answer for the offensive firepower they'd be facing. The answer was mostly no, though the final score made it seem a little closer at 35-20, with Stanford scoring a late TD.
Starting quarterback Ben Gulbranson ended up going 17-of-30 for 228 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. He was also responsible for three interceptions, one of which was returned immediately for a touchdown. After trailing by a manageable 21-13 score at the half, a Pitt TD and that Gulbranson INT on the following play from scrimmage ultimately put the game out of reach.
The leader of that final TD drive was backup QB Elijah Brown, who entered the game in relief of Ben Gulbranson in the second half for the third time in three weeks. The difference between this game and the previous two is that Brown's arrival was more performance-based, rather than injury related.
Brown finished the game going 10-of-14 for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Changes Coming?
After the game, Stanford head coach Frank Reich was asked specifically how he viewed the quarterback situation in this game, and the tone of the response was very non-committal.
"You know, I'll have to look at the film. There was a lot going on out there. We made a few plays. We missed some plays. I've learned over the years, don't just jump the gun on who's -- not looking to point fingers, I'm just looking to figure out how do we get better.
"We've got to go back and look at the plays, the mistakes that we made. We've got to look at the opportunities that we missed and we've got to figure out why we didn't run the ball better when we thought we'd come in here and have at least a decent day running the game, so those are the things we've got to take a close look at."
The way that coach Reich has handled quarterback questions this season has generally included what they need to do for Gulbranson in order to give him a better shot at success. That was not the tone he had following the loss at home to Pitt. While there may end up being no change under center, the way he answered the question made it seem as though he's open to the possibility.
Reich also mentioned that he wants to look at the tape, which could be a slew of things, from route running, to reads, to simple blocking from the O-line. How those questions get answered could determine which Cardinal quarterback ends up under center.
Brown Ready For the Job?
Elijah Brown has had some success coming on in relief the past three games, going a combined 19-for-31, racking up 218 passing yards and a touchdown. That's the good news. He's been able to move the ball a bit, and has limited turnovers.
On the other hand, the Pitt and Miami defenses weren't exactly trying to stop him with time dwindling down and their teams up by at least three scores. That came into play on Saturday against the Panthers.
Brown entered the game with a minute to go in the third quarter, and the first three drives he had didn't really go anywhere. But with 3:47 remaining in the fourth and the Cardinal trailing 35-13, Brown was at the helm for an 11-play, 97-yard drive, which is pretty impressive.
Most of those yards were gained once there was under a minute remaining, however, so you have to ask how hard the defense was trying with a win already in hand.
The other key factor here, at least for Reich, could be that with the loss to PItt, Stanford's reasonable pathway to a bowl game has been extinguished. The Cardinal still have three games remaining, at North Carolina, then at home against Cal and Notre Dame, but running that gauntlet unbeaten isn't as likely. How much will that factor into the QB decision this week?
Reich has believed in Gulbranson the whole season, even when he was struggling early in the year. Now, with a bowl game out of the question, do the goals shift more from short-term to long-term for the program? How important is developing Brown for next season?
These are some of the other questions that will be at play during practice this week.