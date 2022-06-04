Three major questions about Stanford in 2022
For parts of a decade, Stanford was one of the most competitive and at times borderline elite programs in the country. So much so they ranked No. 16 in terms of winningest programs dating back to 2012.
However, the program has hit somewhat of a dry spell as of late, as they have yet to experience a winning season since 2018 even with three of their last four recruiting classes being in the top 25. This team has bowl potential, but needs some dramatic improvements during the offseason to get there once again.
While David Shaw is beloved around the program, and was the coach that guided them to a couple Rose Bowl wins he may be on thin ice if something isn't turned around in this upcoming season. There are a few major flaws that standout when looking at the roster currently, and unless some incoming freshman are able to help solve those problems it is fair to say there are serious questions surrounding whether or not this team can succeed in 2022.
Can the offensive line improve ?
Last season the Cardinal struggled to run the ball pretty much all season, and the final few weeks of the season the pass protection was abysmal. Injuries might have played a factor, but Tanner McKee took 17 sacks of the last few games he played in and the offense hardly managed to get first downs ranking No. 11 in the Pac-12. On the bright side the offensive line will have a ton of experience this next year, and a full offseason to prepare for the season. These summer and fall workouts will be vital to this unit's success.
Will the defense improve in its new scheme?
The defense was statistically one of the worst in the country in 2021, ranking No. 114 in terms of total defense while giving up an average of 32 points per game which ranked No. 106 in the country. The defensive line is probably the most thin position group on the team, and may have to rely on younger guys to rotate in and be productive. Getting Oklahoma safety transfer Patrick Fields adds some much needed expeirnce and production on the back end, to help out preseason first-team All-America Kyu Blue Kelly. If they continue to not give up close to 500 yards per game like they did last season, some tough discussions will be had in the offseason. It doesn't do anyone any favors that Stanford has one of the tough schedules in the country having to play Oregon, Utah, USC, Notre Dame, and BYU.
Can Tanner McKee be the elite quarterback he is expected to be?
The bulk of this team's success this season depends on the health and performance of one Tanner McKee. While outlets such as PFF view him as a first round draft pick in 2023, McKee still has a ton to prove at this level. McKee's first five starts last season saw him complete 65% of his passes on 7.2 yards per attempt, while throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. The second half of the season was awful, as his injury plagued last few games saw his numbers take a serious hit as he would go on to throw just four more touchdowns, throw seven interceptions, and was sacked 17 times. He has the arm to make any throw on the field, but not every throw needs to be attempted at all times. If he can make better decisions, this offense can really help mask the fact that the defense will struggle.