Three major questions about Stanford in 2022

For parts of a decade, Stanford was one of the most competitive and at times borderline elite programs in the country. So much so they ranked No. 16 in terms of winningest programs dating back to 2012.

However, the program has hit somewhat of a dry spell as of late, as they have yet to experience a winning season since 2018 even with three of their last four recruiting classes being in the top 25. This team has bowl potential, but needs some dramatic improvements during the offseason to get there once again.

While David Shaw is beloved around the program, and was the coach that guided them to a couple Rose Bowl wins he may be on thin ice if something isn't turned around in this upcoming season. There are a few major flaws that standout when looking at the roster currently, and unless some incoming freshman are able to help solve those problems it is fair to say there are serious questions surrounding whether or not this team can succeed in 2022.