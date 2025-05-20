Three New Stanford Football Players to Keep an Eye on Offensively in 2025
In just a few short months, football season will be in full swing, with the Stanford Cardinal looking to improve off of yet another 3-9 season.
While things will be difficult this season, especially with an interim head coach in place, the focus and mindset going into the new campaign have not changed. But one thing that will look very different for the Cardinal this season is the roster, with many new faces set to take the field on The Farm in 2025.
Gone are most of the players from the 2024 team, replaced by a lot of players from the portal. And even though the Cardinal may need some time to fully figure out an identity for this season, there are many players that have the potential to be true impact stars. Here are three new players on the offensive side of the ball that could be end up being central players for this year's team.
WR Caden High
One of the younger players in the program, High also comes with a lot of upside. Transferring to Stanford from South Carolina State, the 5-foot-10, 160 pound wideout from Grayson, Georgia caught 62 passes for 908 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season at SC State and comes to Stanford ready to prove that he can do that at the Power Four level.
Fast and quick, High's ability to get open is arguably his best quality, but his physicality is not far behind, possessing a very competent ability to make a play on the ball in any circumstance. The Cardinal only have one catch from last season returning, which means that figuring out who the new star in the receiver room will be something that needs to be figured out.
If High can put together a strong summer camp like he did during the spring, do not be surprised if we see High take on a large workload on offense this season.
RB Tuna Altahir
If there is any position on the Cardinal football team that has depth, it's running back. Coming from Eastern Washington, Altahir joins a crowded running back room that has Micah Ford, Chris Davis Jr., Sedrick Irvin, Cole Tabb and Champ Hampton--all of whom saw action last season and could be considered prime candidates to start.
But one trait that Altahir has that some of the others don't is extensive experience. A three-year starter at Eastern Washington, Altahir enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, carrying the ball 140 times for 718 yards and three scores, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry.
The Cardinal are known for being a run-heavy team, and while there are plenty of candidates to be the workhorse out of the backfield, Altahir could carve out a big role if he is as good as advertised at the Power Four level.
OL Kai Greer
One big area of concern for the Cardinal, especially last season, was the consistency of the offensive line. Injuries combined with inconsistent play from the line created a lot of problems last season, with both Stanford's run game and pass game affected.
But it was clear this offseason that upgrading the line and adding depth was a major priority, with Greer being one of the bigger signings of the year. Spending his first season at Georgia Tech, Greer has not received a lot of experience yet, but figures to start this season off as a key rotational piece.
But, if last season was any indication, Greer may end up with an even bigger role if injuries and inconsistent play continue to plague the Cardinal. At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Greer's size is much needed. With a tough slate of games on the ledger for Stanford in 2025, a player like Greer will be huge.