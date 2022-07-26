Two Stanford players make Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams

Stanford is in the process of a rebuild after having two losing seasons in the past three years, but this upcoming season very well could be a step in the right direction for the Cardinal.

The reason I say this is due to the number of talented and experienced players that the Cardinal are returning. Not only do they have a potential first round quarterback in Tanner McKee, but they also have a couple players that are already viewed as some of the best in the Pac-12.

Both tight end Benjamin Yurosek and corner Kyu Blue Kelly were featured on a Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, which were announced today.

Starting with Yurosek who is considered to be one of the best tight ends in the country, he made the Second Team as Utah's Brant Kuithe occupied the First Team spot. Yurosek burst onto the scene last season establishing himself as a premier pass catcher with his 43 catches for a team high 658 yards, and three touchdowns. He also led the team in receiving yards per reception with a very impressive 15.3.

Kelly was Stanford's lone First Team selection at defensive back, and is expected to be one of the Cardinal taken in the early rounds in next year's NFL Draft. Over the course of his career at Stanford, Kelly has accumulated 112 total tackles, 17 pass break ups, and three interceptions.

While only having two players make the first or second team, Stanford did have eight players receive All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. Those players were quarterback Tanner McKee, running back E.J. Smith, receiver Elijah Higgins, offensive lineman Branson Bragg, offensive lineman Walter Rouse, linebacker Levani Damuni, punter Ryan Sanborn, and lastly return specialist Casey Filkins.