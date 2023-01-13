WATCH: Recapping Stanford's offseason with former d-lineman Jordan Watkins

To say that there has been a lot going on when it comes to Stanford this offseason would be an understatement.

For starters, the programs's all-time winningest coach in David Shaw announced that he will be stepping down and has since been replaced by Sacramento State's offensive mastermind Troy Taylor. There have also been a slew of transfers depart from the program, a couple join (one leaving), and of course the ongoing events of recruiting.

Aside from myself, a good friend of mine who actually played for Stanford also watches and covers this program extremely closely, in former defensive lineman Jordan Watkins. That is why the two of us got together to discuss what we like about the Taylor hire, how to take losing a transfer, and what to count on happening next season as Stanford will be fielding one of the most inexperienced teams in the country.