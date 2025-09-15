What Stanford Football's Win Over Boston College Means for the Season
Stanford football is on the board. After an 0-2 start to the Frank Reich-Andrew Luck Era, the Cardinal played their first home game of the 2025 season over the weekend and took full advantage of the opportunity, opening up ACC play with a 30-20 win over Boston College.
Entering the game as 13.5 point underdogs, the Cardinal stunned the college football world and took down the Eagles in a matchup of former AFC South division foes.
The win for Stanford means more than anything at this point in the season. Enduring four straight 3-9 seasons but entering the season with a lot of uncertainty, especially with the timing of Reich's hiring, the Cardinal entered the new campaign with minimal expectations. But through it all, they were determined to take steps forward this season and improve for the future.
By beating Boston College, Stanford proved that despite all the questions it still needs to answer, especially at quarterback, it has pieces there to find success. Boston College is a high-powered offense with a quarterback in Dylan Lonergan that has started off the season on a tear.
Expected to provide a tough challenge for the Cardinal, many felt Stanford would struggle to stop the Eagles' potent offensive attack. Even though Lonergan still had well over 300 yards passing, contributing to a 20-point second quarter for BC, the Cardinal locked in and held the Eagles scoreless in the second half--limiting Lonergan to one touchdown and one interception.
The ACC this season is loaded with talent but by beating Boston College to begin conference play, the Cardinal showed that if they play a clean brand of football, they can compete against anybody.
Stanford's schedule features a lot of tough games this season, with matchups scheduled against Miami, Clemson and Florida State, and a win over a strong Eagles team is a good momentum boost ahead of a grueling set of games.
Next up for the Cardinal is a matchup on the road against Virginia, a team that is clawing at the chance themselves to become an ACC contender. The Cavaliers are a good football team, but they have yet to prove that they have what it takes to be a contender this season, making that another winnable game for the Cardinal if they play how they did against Boston College.
Starting off the ACC campaign with a win, the Cardinal are looking to start 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2018, which would be a major step forward for the program.
Stanford and Virginia kickoff at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, Sept. 20 with the game airing on ESPN.