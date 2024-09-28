What to know about Stanford's week five opponent, Clemson
Coming off of a big upset win, the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 1-0 ACC), will travel to South Carolina to take on Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) for only the second time in program history. Both teams are red-hot, and with a lot at stake, a win for both teams would be massive. For Stanford, a win would not only improve its win streak to three straight, but it would match its win total from the last three seasons as well as get the team one step closer to bowl eligibility for the first time in six years. With kickoff only a day away, here is everything you need to know about Clemson.
Clemson Tiger History
Since head coach Dabo Swinney took over in 2009, the Tigers have evolved into one of college football’s most successful programs, winning national titles in 2016 and 2018 with quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, respectively. All time, the Tigers possess a 800-473-44 record, having gone 27-23 in bowl games.
One of the founding members of the ACC, joining the conference in its inaugural 1953 campaign, the Tigers previously spent time as members of the Southern Conference from 1921-1952. Having won 21 conference titles in their history, they own the most out of any ACC member. With 27 total conference titles, including having won six consecutive from 2015-2020, they have won the most titles out of any conference member.
From 2011-2022, the Tigers won at least 10 games in every season during that span, ranking second behind only Alabama for longest streak of 10 win seasons. Clemson’s rivals include Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Florida State but no rivalry runs deeper for the Tigers than the one they share with South Carolina, which dates back to before the 1900s, and has been a staple of college football each season.
Named “The Palmetto Bowl,” Clemson holds an all-time record of 73-43-4 against the Gamecocks. Aside from Lawrence and Watson, two quarterbacks that have gone on to have success in the NFL, Clemson has a strong history of alumni including DeAndre Hopkins, Tee Higgins, Travis Etienne, Christian Wilkins, Ray-Ray McCloud among others.
How Clemson fared in 2023
2023 was not a typical year for the Tigers when comparing the season to other recent Clemson football campaigns. Starting the year on the road against Duke, the Tigers fell 28-7 to drop to 0-1 before picking up two straight home wins the following two weeks, a 66-17 win over Charleston Southern and a 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic. In week four, the Tigers suffered their second loss of the season, losing 31-24 in overtime to Florida State to drop to 2-2 on the campaign. Victories over Syracuse and Wake Forest, the latter of which was a close 17-12 victory, helped the Tigers improve to 4-2.
However, the Tigers then proceeded to drop two more games, losing against Miami on the road in double overtime 28-20 followed by a 24-17 road loss to NC State. But those last two losses proved to be a turning point in the season as the Tigers soon went on a tear, finishing the season with five straight wins, including wins over then No. 15 ranked Notre Dame and then No. 20 ranked North Carolina. While the Tigers fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings after week two, they were back to being ranked No. 22 by the end of the season. Overall, the Tigers finished 8-4 in the regular season with a win against Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to end the year at 9-4.
How Clemson has Fared in 2024
Losing 34-3 to No. 1 ranked Georgia in week one, Clemson did not get off to the fast start that it was hoping for, but quickly rebounded the following week with a 66-20 win over Appalachian State, with quarterback Cade Klubnik going 24-for-26 with 378 passing yards and five touchdown passes with two of them being caught by Jake Briningstool.
After a week three bye week, the Tigers returned home last week to face NC State, this time taking home the 59-35 victory. In that win, Klubnik threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns, with Antonio Williams catching two of them and Adam Randall catching one. On the ground, Phil Mafah led the way as he carried the ball seven times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Klubnik, Jay Haynes and Cole Turner also all found the endzone. Defensively, defensive end T.J. Parker was the star of the show as he recorded two sacks, helping the Tigers defense come up big.