Where does David Shaw rank among Pac-12 coaches?

The Cardinal head coach ranks among the best in the conference

If you would have told me that after the electric start David Shaw got off to as the head coach of Stanford that he may be on the hot seat in a few years, I would be stunned.

Shaw led the Cardinal to three Rose Bowl appearances winning two, and had the program consistently among the best in the country. However, there have been some developmental issues combined with the fact that the schemes seem a tad outdated, which has led to some fans are putting Shaw on the hot seat due to the fact that two out of their last three seasons have been sub .500 years.

Even with the recent struggles that the program has gone through, college football expert Mike Farrell who recently ranked the top 50 college quarterbacks, still views him as one of the best coaches in the conference. Farrell took to Twitter to release his rankings of the Pac-12 coaches, and Shaw came in at No. 3

The only two coaches above Shaw are Utah's Kyle Whittingham and USC's Lincoln Riley, both of which have had extreme success within the past fews seasons. 

It is no secret as to why Shaw is that high, and if it weren't for the past couple seasons there is a legitimate argument that he could be in the top two. During his time as the head coach, he has compiled a record of 93-45 winning three Pac-12 Championships, five New Year's Six bowl game appearances (winning two), and winning Pac-12 Coach of the Year four times. 

He and the Cardinal are looking to bounce back from the rough season they had last year, and compete in what will be an extremely tough Pac-12 Conference in 2022. 

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
