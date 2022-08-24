Christian McCaffrey looking to prove himself in 2022

After bursting onto the scene and proving to be one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL, former Cardinal and current Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey has been struggling to stay on the field.

In the past two seasons, he has played in just 10 games which has many wondering if his best days are behind him. The days that were legitimately the best, as he didn’t miss a game in his first three seasons, excelling in 2019 with 2,392 combined rushing and receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.

He had a simple yet effective statement when talking to reporters about what he hopes to prove this season saying:

He is surely looking to escape the injury prone tag, and just stay on the field for a Panthers team who is in between a rock and a hard place right now. The team is viewed by some as a dark horse playoff candidate, while others think that they are destined for another poor season. Regardless of what people think, if McCaffrey isn't available the team will sputter again.

McCaffrey and fans of his alike are certainly hoping he returns to his career season in 2019, and prove that he isn't over the hill in the NFL.