Richard Sherman among the many notable stars to criticize the NFL officiating on conference championship Sunday

On Sunday the final four teams in the NFL squared off in their respective conference championships with a trip to the Super Bowl, and to say they didn't finish without controversy would be an understatement.

In a day that saw what were the consensus four best teams play one another, the results of the games are currently not what social media is discussing. In both games there were decisive calls made by the officiating crews that have football fans across the country furious, and even going as far to call the games scripted.

Of the notable stars to call out the refs was former Cardinal and likely NFL Hall of Famer, Richard Sherman, who did not hold back.

The NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Eagles saw a lot of penalties in the direction of San Francisco, and there was also a crucial missed call early in the game on a DeVonta Smith diving catch.

The AFC Championship had some key penalties down the stretch that certainly contributed to the Chiefs pulling out the victory over the Bengals.

Blaming the officiating in any sport always seems like a lazy excuse, but with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake, you certainly don't want to be discussing the officiating after the game.