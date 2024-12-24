Ex-Stanford wide receiver commits to Hawaii
Time for another former Cardinal to get a fresh start. Announcing earlier in the month that he was entering the transfer portal, Stanford wide receiver Jackson Harris quickly began the process of figuring out his destination for 2025. And it appears that he finally has, with an official announcment coming out on Sunday that he had signed with Hawaii.
Joining the Rainbow Warriors with three seasons of eligibility remaining, Harris will look to become an immediate starter for the program next season as they look to rise to the top of the Mountain West. In two seasons at The Farm, Harris had a limited role, playing in only three games in 2023 where he caught three passes for 67 yards before redshirting.
In 2024, Harris was expected to take on a bigger role, but with the emergence of freshman Emmett Mosley V among others, he once again saw limited action, catching only three passes for 19 yards, but did manage to find the endzone once. In total, he ended his tenure at Stanford with six catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.
A former three-star recruit out of Berkeley High School, Harris was dominant for the Yellowjackets especially during his senior season where he amassed 73 catches for 1,492 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns.
Breaking the Berkeley record for single-season receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, he ended the season as the California leader in regular-season receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards per game.
Enjoying an accolade filled high school career, Harris was ranked as the No. 33 prospect by ESPN and No. 46 by On3 Sports, receiving offers from Utah, UNLV, Eastern Michigan, California and Stanford out of high school, among other offers, but ultimately chose to play at Stanford.
Now onto a new journey, Harris will look to put his name on the college football map and continue to be the star that he was in high school in the hopes that he not only becomes a Hawaii legend, but also a player that gets put on NFL teams' draft boards.