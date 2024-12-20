Stanford football lands commitment from ex-Fresno State defensive back
One of the transfer portal's highest touted prospects has chosen to come to The Farm. Recently, former Fresno State defensive back revealed on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he has committed to play out his final season of eligibility at Stanford, where he will bring a much needed veteran face.
Taking his official visit to The Farm over the weekend, Neal chose Stanford over offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington State and Utah State. A three-star prospect, Neal's addition signals that the Cardinal are going all-in to add star talent in the hopes of reversing their fortunes.
A member of Fresno State's team for four years, Neal saw his most action in 2024. Playing in all 12 games, with four starts, Neal finished with 35 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and five pass deflections.
In 2023, Neal saw action in 11 games and recorded nine tackles, six of which came in the Bulldogs' New Mexico Bowl win. Over his first two years there, he only played in seven total games, redshirting in his true freshman season in 2021.
Spending his high school days at San Francisco's Mission High School, Neal will now get to play even closer to home, with Stanford being roughly 35 miles from The City, and write the final chapter of his college legacy with the Cardinal.
Not having a senior high school season due to COVID, Neal only had three offers during his initial recruitment, with only Fresno State, San José State and Eastern Washington extending scholarships to him. A standout receiver in high school as well, Neal was recruited as an ATH but once he got to college, he played exclusively defensive back. He started his college career as a safety but moved to corner prior to 2023.
After a coaching change at Fresno State, with Matt Entz getting hired to replace interim head coach Tim Skipper, Neal felt that it was time to move on and after officially committing to Stanford, he now becomes the second transfer pickup for the Cardinal this offseason, joining offensive lineman Tyson Ruffins.