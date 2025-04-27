How Does Elic Ayomanor Fit with the Tennessee Titans?
After a dominant two seasons as the top receiver for the Stanford Cardinal, Elic Ayomanor embarked on a new journey, opting to forgo the rest of his eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. On the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, Ayomanor finally heard his name called when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the fourth round with the No. 136 overall pick.
So what does Ayomanor bring to Tennessee? The Titans, who selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, the franchise has been on a mission to build a strong offense around their shiny new rookie quarterback, with Ayomanor the type of guy who can be a solid weapon.
Ward was named the ACC Football Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year while Ayomanor was Second Team All-ACC.
Before the draft, the Titans most notable receivers were Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, and while Ridley is coming off of a 1,000 yard campaign and will surely be the featured receiver, questions surround Lockett as to just how much more he has left in the tank.
In adding Ayomanor, along with Florida's Chimere Dike, the Titans now have some added depth, who have the potential to develop into stars. With a rookie quarterback, they'll have a group of guys growing together in the hope of one day dominating the National Football League.
With Brian Callahan as the head coach, the Titans will surely look to become a pass-first offense. In Callahan's final season as the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals, the team ranked seventh in the league in pass attempts, with Callahan being very aggressive on deeper passes.
With Ayomanor added to the mix, a guy who is known for his physicality and ability to go up for a ball, the Titans have a strong deep threat for Ward.
A good route runner, Ayomanor knows how to get open. The one knock on him in many write-ups is that he has a tendency to drop passes from time to time, but that can surely be ironed out.
While his first season may see him have a more limited role, the Titans could deploy him in any situation in which short yardage is needed. Known for being the most reliable receiver on Stanford, even during a time of inconsistent quarterback play, Ayomanor can provide some consistency to the Titans' receiver room.
One area of concern for Ayomanor during the whole pre-draft process was the health of his knee, an injury that kept him out of action during his freshman season in 2022.
But immediately upon returning, Ayomanor put together a season for the ages in 2023, not only going for over 1,000 yards, but setting the single-game record at Stanford for receiving yards--going for 294 in a comeback win over Colorado while being guarded by this year's No. 2 pick in Travis Hunter.
Over the 2024 season and during the NFL Combine Pro Day, Ayomanor looked about as healthy as he could, running a 4.44 40 at the combine, while during the Stanford Pro Day, he put on an impressive display during the positional drills portion, ending the session with an over the shoulder catch on a fade route.
All in all, the Titans landed a player who, while he will need some development at first, could evolve into a cornerstone piece for the offense. Callahan loves to gamble on wide receivers and load up at skill positions in order to create a high-powered offense, something that Ayomanor has helped with everywhere that he has been.