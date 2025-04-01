Stanford Baseball Attempts to Get Out of Cold Streak vs Santa Clara
Stanford baseball has an opportunity to bounce back.
After two poor series against Cal and Virginia, the Cardinal have a very important game on Tuesday with a chance to get back in the win column. They will be taking on Santa Clara.
The Broncos are a familiar foe. The Bay Area school is just 25 minutes away from Stanford’s campus, and they have faced each other 19 times in the last ten years. In those matchups, Stanford has won 14 of them, and the Broncos have only won one at Sunken Diamond.
Stanford has clearly been the dominant program and better team throughout history, but could the Broncos pull the upset?
Santa Clara sits at 12-12 this season, and 1-2 in WCC play. They have won series against CSU Northridge, Cal, and UC San Diego. They have lost to UC Davis, Texas, and USF. They have played a few individual games too, beating San Jose and Grand Canyon, but losing to Oregon State and Nevada.
Despite being a mid major, this Broncos team has faced some pretty solid opponents, including four ranked opponents. They went to Austin to play No. 9 Texas, where they were dominated in all three outings. After, they went up to Corvallis, where the game ended early on the mercy rule against No. 11 Oregon State.
Although Stanford isn’t ranked anymore, it’s fair to say that Texas and Oregon State are somewhat comparable to the Cardinal. In theory, Stanford should dominate Santa Clara at Sunken Diamond.
Well, sports aren’t just a theory. Stanford has lost six of their last seven games, and are playing the worst baseball of their season as Tuesday's game approaches. Santa Clara, on the other hand, are coming in with a four-game series win over UC San Diego, where they won three.
This game will be interesting because both teams are coming in on completely different parts of their season, where Santa Clara has already been through their struggle, while Stanford is attempting to get out of theirs as soon as possible.
A win would be huge for Stanford, who will have yet another big series this weekend at home against Georgia Tech.