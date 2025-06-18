Stanford Baseball's Jimmy Nati Named a Gold Glove Finalist
Stanford baseball's season may not have gone as expected, but there is no denying that there is plenty of talent on the roster. With the College World Series winding down and a national champion soon to be crowned, award finalists are starting to roll out, and Stanford is getting some much-warranted recognition. After a stellar season manning second base, Jimmy Nati was named a finalist for the ABCA Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
The award, which was first introduced at the amateur level in 2007, recognizes the top defensive players from each division in both high school and college baseball. The finalists were voted on and selected by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America and Coach of the Year Committee, with the winner set to be announced on Wednesday, June 18 via social media.
Nati was among three second baseman chosen as a finalist, along with The Citadel's Travis Elliot and Oregon State's AJ Singer. Enjoying a stellar season at the plate as well, hitting .300 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI, Nati's fielding ability was in full force all season long, finishing with a .980 fielding percentage and committing only five errors in 244 total chances.
A native of Sydney, Australia, Nati graduated from Oakhill College in 2022 before joining the Cardinal in 2023. In his freshman campaign at Stanford, Nati played in 23 games en route to helping the Cardinal win the Pac-12.
As a sophomore, he hit .308 with eight home runs and a team high of 45 RBI, being named to the Pac-12 Academic honor roll and being a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention. Entering his junior season this year, he was ranked as a top-50 third baseman by D1 Baseball during the preseaso, showing just how versatile he is.
Expected to return for another season, Nati and the Cardinal will look to rebound in 2026 and return to the College World Series after missing out the previous two seasons.