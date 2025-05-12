Stanford Softball Has Championship Path Set
The Stanford Cardinal softball program went 40-11 during the regular season, earning them the No. 16 ranking during the regular season, while peaking at No. 13. They were within the top-20 all season in the NFCA coaches polls each and every week during the year, so it's no surprise that they're ready for some postseason ball. Stanford received the No. 17 seed for the NCAA National Championship.
Their journey will begin in the Eugene Regional, in a double-elimination format, running from May 16-18. Their group of four includes the Oregon Ducks (No. 16), Weber State and Binghamton. The Cardinal will open play at the Eugene Regional against Binghamton on Friday.
Stanford owns a 61-49 record in NCAA play and will be making its 22nd appearance in program history. The Cardinal has qualified for the postseason in six straight seasons, including trips to Super Regionals in the last three seasons and Women’s College World Series trips in each of the last two.
Stanford has made eight NCAA Super Regional appearances (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2022, 2023, 2024) and advanced to the NCAA Women's College World Series three times (2001, 2004, 2023, 2024).
This season, the Card posted a third-straight 40-win season behind a historic offensive attack. The season has featured program single-season records for runs (413) and home runs (94), and is on pace for records in batting average (.357) and slugging percentage (.637).
Stanford has yet to play any of the three teams in their bracket this season, but it should be a bit of a confidence boost that nearly all of their losses this season came against ranked opponents, so based on the track record, Oregon may be the only team that will give them trouble up in Eugene.
If the Cardinal advance past the Eugene Regionals, then the NCAA Super Regionals begin on Thursday, May 22 and run through Sunday, May 25. Beyond that, the Women's College World Series is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 29 and end on Sunday, June 8.
There will be a lot of games in between Thursday and June 8, if the Cardinal make it that far. They certainly have the skills to make a deep run, and early this season they beat No. 1 Texas at a neutral site, so they definitely have the personnel to upset some teams. This should be an exciting tournament to follow to see just how far Stanford softball can go.
The time for first pitch against Binghamton has not been determined at this time.