Taking a Look Back on Trevor Haskins Career, and His Impact for Stanford
Stanford baseball has had some legends come through the program, from Mike Mussina to Jack McDowell, Stephen Piscotty, and Jed Lowrie to name just a few to come through The Farm. These last four years, we may have seen the beginnings of a new Stanford legend on our hands in Trevor Haskins.
Haskins began his collegiate career in 2022, and has spent four years on The Farm. Since Haskins arrived, the Cardinal have had some great years, with lots of success by their leader.
As a freshman, Haskins got 14 at-bats, where he recorded five hits and six RBI. He even hit his first home run against USC, a three run shot. Although he didn’t see the field much, Haskins clearly looked like the future of Stanford baseball.
His sophomore season looked similar to his freshman year, where he got just 24 plate appearances, getting two hits, four RBI, and a home run against Northern California arch rival Sac State.
His upperclassman years are when he truly made the jump to the next level. Haskins got 194 plate appearances as a junior, about nine times his sophomore year. He tallied 54 hits, 15 doubles, six home runs, and 27 RBI, hitting .278 throughout the season. This was a massive jump from hitting the .083 in sporadic at-bats the year prior.
This past season was his senior year. Haskins truly proved what it was like to be a leader on and off the field, receiving high praise from teammates day in and day out. As a player, he took another step up too.
Haskins received even more plate appearances, and collected 72 hits, 13 doubles, and a career-high 14 home runs, finishing just outside the top-10 in the conference. He was even more consistent than the year prior, hitting .326, and establishing himself as the go-to guy in Stanford’s lineup.
Haskins received the D1Baseball National Player of the Week award after an incredible week early in his senior year. Later in the season, he was named to the All-ACC third team, being the lone Cardinal to make the list.
The rest of Haskins’ accolades are certainly noteworthy: Two-time Pac 12 Champion, two-time College World Series participant, and two time Pac 12 academic honor roll, just to name a few.
Haskins had a phenomenal career on the farm. From his play to his impact within the clubhouse and with fans on the farm, the Cardinal legend represented what being a part of Stanford truly is. Now the question will be whether an MLB team will take him in the 20-round MLB Draft in July.