Stanford legend VanDerveer on UConn coach passing her record
Passing the torch. When longtime Stanford women’s basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer retired in April after a nearly 40 year tenure at the helm of the Cardinal women's basketball team, she was the winningest coach in college basketball history, having won 1,216 games. Putting together a storied career, one that also includes three national titles, VanDerveer proved that she was truly one of the greatest to ever do it.
But on Nov. 20, a new wins leader was crowned after University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma won his 1,217th career game with UConn’s win over Fairleigh Dickinson. The head coach at UConn since 1985, Auriemma’s tenure in Storrs has earned him the reputation of being one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time, with 11 national titles to his name and having coached players such as Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart among others. While his greatness has never been a question, becoming the all-time wins leader in men’s or women’s college basketball, puts the cherry on top.
After the win, VanDerveer released a statement, congratulating Auriemma for the achievement and praising what he has done for the sport of women’s basketball.
“This is yet another outstanding milestone in a career filled with them for Geno Auriemma,” VanDerveer said. “The level of success he has maintained at UConn over four decades will never be duplicated. But his tremendous legacy extends far beyond any number of wins. It lives in the lives of the countless young women he has positively influenced throughout his career. Congratulations to Geno and Chris on this incredible accomplishment.”
Auriemma exhibits pure greatness, but when you take into consideration all the championships he has won and look at how long it took him to pass VanDerveer, it proves just how great the longtime Stanford coach was. While she may not hold the record, her greatness is not one to look past.
Ranked No. 2 in the nation and coming off of a Final Four appearance, the Huskies entered this year with high expectations once again and with star guard Paige Bueckers having returned, UConn is poised to make another run at a national championship. Next up on the docket for them is a trip to the Bahamas to partake in the Baha Mar Women’s Championship semifinals. Their first game in that tournament will be against Oregon State on Nov. 25.