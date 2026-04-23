Stanford Women's Basketball is Going Big, Literally
In this story:
Stanford women's basketball is not backing down. Despite dealing with a major roster exodus as several key players have entered the transfer portal and have found new homes, the Cardinal are still prepared to do whatever it takes to put together a roster that is capable of bringing the team back to greatness.
This week, the Cardinal signed a player who fills a very big need with the departure of Nunu Agara at forward, bringing in Ilse de Vries from Miami-Ohio.
A 6-foot-3 sophomore, de Vries gives the Cardinal more size and physicality in the frontcourt, an area that they have struggled in the past few seasons.
Diving in on de Vries
A native of Groningen, Netherlands, the former four-star prospect averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while starting all 35 games for Miami (OH) this past season, earning third-team All-MAC honors and MAC All-Defensive team honors. She also boasts a 49.4% field goal percentage and shot 38.6% from three.
A two-time team captain at Calandlyceum High School in the Netherlands, de Vries averaged 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds as a junior and developed nicely during her prep career. Joining Miami (OH) and earning a big role right out of the gate, de Vries played in 29 games with 27 starts as a true freshman, and averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.
de Vries' improvement from her freshman season to her sophomore year is one that caught Stanford's attention, and now the program hopes she can improve even more with them in her first year on The Farm.
Losing players like Lara Somfai and Harper Peterson, the Cardinal were very thin both in size and the forward position this offseason.
With an already young roster, signing a player with experience in high-leverage situations was a priority for this program, as they now add veteran presence. de Vries is expected to have a big role for the Cardinal this season, most likely as a starter, and will get the chance to show how good she is at the Power Four level.
While the Cardinal have historically produced elite forwards/centers—most notably Cameron Brink—recent seasons have seen the Cardinal struggle to be physical in the middle, lacking the size that other programs have.
With De Vries on the roster, in addition to incoming freshman Kiara Green and transfer Ines Sotelo, the Cardinal have added enough height this offseason to give them more players on the 2026-27 roster above 6-foot-3 than they had last year. That will come in handy in a tough Atlantic Coast Conference.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A lifelong sports fan, Dylan has channeled his passion for sports into the world of reporting, always looking to provide the best possible coverage. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Dylan has since gone on to report on all sports, having gained experience covering primarily football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer.Follow dylan_grausz