Boeheim's Army adds Jimmy Boeheim to its roster for The Basketball Tournament

There are now four players who have been announced for the 2026 Boeheim's Army squad, with Monday's news that Jimmy Boeheim has been added to the team, competing for the fourth time in the event since 2022.

The Boeheim brothers will look to help lead the roster of SU alums to its second TBT title

Besides both Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, the other members of the team announced so far include Elijah Hughes and Wes Johnson, who will be making his Boeheim's Army debut this summer.

Jimmy Boeheim played his first three seasons collegiately at Cornell, then started all 33 games he played alongside his brother with the Orange in the 2021-22 season, averaging 16,7 ppg and 6 rebounds per contest.

Since his college days, Jimmy Boeheim has played professionally in four countries, Greece, Czech Republic, Germany, and this past season in Portugal with Oliveirense Basquetebol. He averaged 17.4 ppg, and five rebounds per contest for the team that finished with a 12-10 record.

The remainder of the Boeheim's Army squad, which won the TBT title in 2021, and its head coach, are to be revealed over the next two weeks. It is expected that former SU guard Eric Devendorf will be part of the team this year either as a coach, a player, or perhaps both.

A new format for The Basketball Tournament in 2026

TBT announced its new format earlier this year, with 16 teams competing in two brackets, for a $2M winner-take-all prize.

One bracket consists of alumni-exclusive rosters such as Boeheim's Army, and the other eight-team bracket consists of non-alumni teams that will play games between Juy 23-30 in Las Vegas in a made-for-TV format.

The alumni teams play a best two-out-of-three opening series, followed by single elimination games in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and $2M championship tilt that will pair the winners of each bracket in the multi-million dollar title game on August 2, to be played at the alumni team's homecourt.

Boeheim's Army opens up against the Seton Hall alumni team - Hall In, with a game at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, N.J. on July 21 (7:00 p.m. ET / FS1). After a travel day, the series resumes July 23 in Syracuse at the downtown OnCenter War Memorial (7:00 p.m. ET / FS2). If necessary, the third and deciding game will be played July 24 also in Syracuse (7:00 p.m. ET / FS2).

If Boeheim's Army advances, it will face the winner of the Kentucky-Louisville alumni teams in a quarterfinal round game on the road, with the date/time still to be determined. The other alumni teams competing this summer are Kansas and Kansas State facing off in a battle of the Sunflower State, and Wichita State versus New Mexico.

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