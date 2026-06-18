Boeheim's Army GM Shaun Belbey is the latest addition to the Syracuse basketball staff

The latest addition to Gerry McNamara's staff for his inaugural season guiding his alma mater, also has deep ties to the program and professional basketball.

A former walk-on-turned-scholarship roster player (2016-2020), Belbey has served as a coach and GM for Boeheim's Army since 2020 (succeeding his older brother Kevin, a former SU basketball manager), and most recently in the G-League as the Long Island Nets video coordinator this past season, adding to his NBA-related experience.

With Belbey coming aboard, it now adds up to a 16 person staff for the basketball program, the largest we can certainly recall in school history.

Belbey is juggling TBT GM duties with his new Orange hoops work

With the 2026 The Basketball Tournament tipping off in just over a month, Belbey has been in roster management mode building out the squad that will face a Seton Hall alumni group in an opening round, two-out-of-three series starting on July 21 in South Orange, N.J., and continuing July 23 (and 24th, if necessary) in Syracuse.

So far, only three former Syracuse stars have been officially named to the squad that will meet the Hall In squad, so Belbey will remain busy finalizing his wish list for the team, which also has yet to name its head coach.

TBT teams are competing for a newly increased $2M payday, and must win five games to claim the title. The winner of the Syracuse-Seton Hall series will advance on the road to a one-game, winner move on-loser eliminated, contest against the winner of the Kentucky-Louisville alumni teams opening series.

Possessing exactly the Syracuse hoops and video production background needed for the job

Counting G-Mac, there are now five ex-Cuse players on his first-year staff, obviously no coincidence, but at the same time all quite qualified for the roles they have been assigned.

A walk-on who joined Jim Boeheim's program in 2015, Belbey ended up playing in 18 career games through 2020, and as perhaps a role model for the current squad under G-Mac's direction, was named to the All-ACC Academic Roll three times, and the Syracuse Athletic Director's Honor Roll in five separate semesters on the Hill.

Belbey briefly served as the SU women's hoops program's video coordinator in 2022 before moving on to the Overtime Elite League in Atlanta for two seasons, then to the G-League with the Dallas Mavericks' affiliate for a season, then to the Nets, where he led all video operations this past year.

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