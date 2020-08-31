SI.com
Cuse Clicks: August 31, 2020

All Orange Staff

The start of Syracuse football is less than two weeks away, the basketball team is preparing for the upcoming season, and recruiting is always at the forefront. What that as the backdrop, here are the top links from those covering Syracuse Athletics. 

New Traveling Protocols in Place for Syracuse Football (SU Juice)

Alan Griffin Brings Plenty of Potential to Syracuse (SU Juice)

The Best Passers in Syracuse Basketball History (Nunes Magician)

Which Opposing Players Have Opted Out So Far? (Nunes Magician)

Dino Babers History of Playing Freshmen at Syracuse (Nunes Magician)

The NCAA Continues to Play Games with Chris Bleich (247Sports)

Syracuse Putting Together Sneaky Good DL Class in 2021 (247Sports)

Carmelo Anthony Has Found a Home in Portland (247Sports)

Defense Shines in First Scrimmage (SU Athletics)

Kingsley Jonathan Selected for ACC Search Advisory Committee (SU Athletics)

Syracuse Athletics Speaking Out, Taking Action Against Social Injustice (SU Athletics)

SU Football's First Two Games Will be Played Without Fans (Syracuse.com)

Dan Yochum, Former Syracuse Football Captain, Has Died at Age 70 (Syracuse.com)

Syracuse Women's Basketball Welcomes John Marcum as Newest Assistant (CNY Central)

Sportscasters Explain Adjustments During COVID-19 (Daily Orange)

Carrier Dome Renovations Continue Ahead of Football Season Opener (Daily Orange)

Former Syracuse LB Zaire Franklin Leading Colts Charge on Community Improvement (Sports Illustrated)

Alan Griffin Discusses Social Injustice, Using His Platform for Change (Sports Illustrated)

Tommy DeVito Interview (SU Athletics on YouTube)

ACC Top 30 Returning Players: #14 Andre Cisco (ACC Digital Network)

Syracuse Football: 3 Reasons to be Excited About the 2020 Season (ACC Digital Network)

Syracuse Defense Dominates First Training Camp Scrimmage

Syracuse football completed the first scrimmage of training camp with a number of youngsters making plays.

All Orange Staff

by

Steven Shoemaker

Could Olympic Sports be Affected Should Basketball or Football not have a Season

What can happen if the two biggest sports decided not to have their seasons

Tawny Davis

Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Floyd Little in The Express, Passes Away

One of Hollywood's best loses battle with colon cancer.

All Orange Staff

by

Steven Shoemaker

Former Syracuse Football Star Zaire Franklin Leading Colts Charge on Community Impact

Zaire Franklin showing the same leadership with the Colts as he did at Syracuse

All Orange Staff

Alan Griffin Focuses on Social Injustice

Syracuse Transfer Alan Griffin Discusses Social Injustice During Press Conference

Talha Rao

Former Syracuse Orange DE Alton Robinson Impressing at Seattle Seahawks Camp

The former Syracuse star could make an impact as an NFL rookie

All Orange Staff

by

house123

Former Syracuse Star Brittney Sykes Starring for Los Angeles Sparks

Sykes is having a solid start to the WNBA season with her new team.

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse football players have 'Trust' in 2020.

Syracuse Orange Football Players Andre Cisco, Tommy DeVito and Taj Harris have 'Trust' in 2020.

Jacob Payne

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Class of 2021 Brings in 8 Players

The Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Team welcomes 8 players into the class of 2021. These players include three recruits who were ranked in the top 40 by Inside Lacrosse

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Orange Safety Andre Cisco Named AP All-American

The junior safety is one of the nation's best defensive backs.

All Orange Staff