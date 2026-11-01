Sun Belt DPOY Luke Wilson Headlines Rebuilt Center Group for Syracuse Basketball

With tipoff less than a week away on the 2026-27 Syracuse basketball season, we've been doing a position-by-position preview of the Orange roster.

We've gone through the guards and forwards, and today we are looking at SU's crop of centers.

Luke Wilson

Junior Appalachian State transfer Luke Wilson projects to have a significant role in the rotation. Wilson brings athleticism and physicality inside, giving Syracuse a presence around the basket on both ends of the floor.

His ability to protect the rim could be particularly important for an Orange team entering the season with questions defensively.

That showed in Syracuse's exhibtion opener against Connecticut. Wilson scored eight points and led the Orange with nine rebounds. Wilson then started the next two games against Siena and Niagara, locking himself into the starting role.

His sophomore season at Appalachian State was a breakout year, as Wilson averaged 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and was named the Sun Belt Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.

Tasman Goodrick

Goodrick followed Gerry McNamara from Siena, though he's someone with a limited sample size.

Goodrick played just nine games last season before needing to sit out the rest of the season with an injury, but appears to be fully healthy heading into this year.

That said, he averaged 10 points and seven rebounds in the games he did appear in, and with Division II Gannon University, he ranked second in the nation with 20 double-doubles.

Goodrick figures to play some minutes at center backing up Wilson. Though he did start against Connecticut, he came off the bench in the next two games, including appearing as a power forward against Niagara.

Iker Martinez

Martinez was a late freshman cycle add for the Orange, as he committed to Syracuse in May.

He was nomianted as a McDonald's All-American, and selcted Syracuse over offers from Cal State-Northridge, Sacramento State and High Point, among others.

Prior to joining the Orange, he played for AZ Compass Prep EYBL (Arizona) and represented the Mexican Under-17 national team.

Martinez saw limited action in SU's three preseason games, and doesn't figure to feature prominently in the rotation. That said, the 7-footer does add size and depth to the center position.

Abdramane Siby

Another 7-footer with an international game, Siby committed to Syracuse in April.

Siby oozes potential with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, and most recently played for KK Mega Bemax (Serbia) and averaged 3.6 ppg and 1.1 bpg in 13.6 mpg.

Like Martinez, Siby was used sparingly in preseason and figures to be a developmental piece for later seasons.

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