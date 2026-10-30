Gerry McNamara Has Rebuilt Syracuse Basketball’s Frontcourt Depth

As we count down to tip-off of the 2026-27 basketball season, we are doing a position-by-position preview of the Syracuse team. On Thursday, we took a look at the guards.

Today, we are looking at the forwards, a unit that only returns one player from last year's squad.

The returner

Syracuse enters the season with plenty of forward options, each bringing a different skill set to McNamara's rotation.

Returning sophomore Sadiq White Jr. will look to build on his freshman season. White's athleticism and ability to finish around the rim make him a threat inside, while continued development as a shooter could make him a more complete offensive weapon.

White showed improved range in three preseason games, and hit a pair of 3-pointers in Syracuse's preseason opener against Connecticut. The 6-foot-9 forward is only one of two holdovers (the other being Kiyan Anthony) from last year's squad, and he appeared in 31 games last season as a freshman, averaging 6.1 ppg and 3.3 rpg.

The Siena connection

Syracuse also added two Siena transfers: senior Tasman Goodrick and sophomore Francis Folefac.

Goodrick brings a physical presence around the basket, with rebounding and the ability to score efficiently in the paint.

Folefac gives Syracuse more versatility as a three-level scorer while bringing physicality on defense, an area that will matter for an Orange team entering the season with defensive questions.

An intriguing international prospect

Another intriguing addition is freshman Mark Morano, who enters his first season of college basketball after playing professionally in Slovenia.

While he was held out of the Connecticut exhibition, he made a big statement in Syracuse's win over Sienna, nailing four 3-pointers while recording 18 points in 24 minutes. Niagara made it a point to limit Morano in the third exhibition, and he had a quiet 4 points on 0-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

Morano's professional experience gives him a unique background for a freshman. His ability to score at all three levels, especially from outside, could give McNamara another floor-spacing option in the frontcourt.

A transfer locked in a legal battle

One player that has upside for the Orange is a player who is still fighting for eligiblity.

Amarri Monroe was the 2025 MAAC Player of the Year and is a two-time First-Team All-MAAC selection who transferred from Quinnipiac.

He's a class of 2022 graduate, meaning that he tehncially is eligible for a fifth year of college according to the new 5-in-5 rule introduced by the NCAA. A preliminary injunction has been granted to allow Monroe to play for now, but the NCAA is expected to appeal the ruling, and it's unclear if Monroe will be allowed to continue with SU.

The outlook

Syracuse's forward depth gives McNamara several combinations to work with. White provides athleticism, Goodrick brings rebounding and interior scoring, Folefac adds versatility on both ends, and Morano provides another shooting threat.

How McNamara uses those skill sets could play a significant role in determining how versatile Syracuse is on both ends of the floor this season.

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