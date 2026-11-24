Syracuse fans need no introduction to Antwon Bailey.

Bailey played at Syracuse from 2008-11 under Doug Marrone, where he was part of a team that transitioned Syracuse football back into relevance.

Bailey rushed for 2,144 yards throughout his career, and in his senior season, he was team captain and was a First Team All-Big East Selection. He reflected on his time with the Orange and his Syracuse career on the Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI.

Bailey reflects on his time at SU

One of his top memories came on Nov. 13, 2010 when the Orange defeated Rutgers, 13-10, on the road to achieve bowl eligibility. It was SU’s first team in a bowl (the Pinstripe Bowl) since 2004. Bailey finished with 50 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards.

“That was huge,” Bailey said. “Great memory for sure.”

Bailey discusses his post-SU career

After Syracuse, Bailey played for the NFL’s Washington Redskins before transitioning to a coaching career. He now owns RB Mechanic, a training program for burgeoning running back prospects, and is also the offensive coordinator at Alexandria (VA) Bishop Ireton, one of the top programs in the DMV area.

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Bailey has continued to follow Syracuse since he left, and one of his running backs, 2029 prospect Marcus Brandon, received an offer from SU earlier in the year.

“He's a guy who's going to get downhill, a downhill one-cut guy, and has the speed and capability to make the big play as well.”

Bailey sounds off on Fran Brown

Bailey also gave his thoughts on Syracuse head coach Fran Brown.

He’s appreciated that his staff has prioritized the DMV area. In the past year alone, the SU staff has been down to Virginia four times to check in on Bailey and his players.

"I'm definitely a Coach Fran supporter. I love the energy he brings, his philosophy, and I think you can see his morals run and bleed through that program. I think this team has a certain toughness, right? That comes from him as well."

"I have such a love for the game of football, but also am indebted to it in many ways. It has opened so many doors in my life, as far as education and network and friends.My mindset has always been if I can give even a small portion of what this game has given me, I feel like I've done my duty.”

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