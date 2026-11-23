It has all come down to the 12th and final regular season game to determine if the Orange football team (5-6, 4-5) gets a 13th game on the 2026 schedule, needing a monumental upset, with a backup QB, against the third ranked team in the country, to do so.

That is the short of it, as Brown conducted his final regular season media session Monday.

As the SU coach winds up his third season, he can only worry about finishing out the schedule minus his offensive leader Steve Angeli, officially out with a right shoulder AC joint injury, against a Notre Dame team (10-1) playing for a spot as a top seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

The university has listed the game as "sold out", with several thousand Irish fans expected to invade the building for the 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Does past Syracuse upset history in the Dome against ranked teams matter this week?

Brown is simply not having the mentality of past results having any meaning to determining future finishes.

In Notre Dame, he sees a team aiming for playing for the national championship, well-coached under , sixth year head man Marcus Freeman, and with a bunch of future NFL players on both sides of the ball.

"We're going to have fun Saturday, and we're going to compete against a football team," was how Brown succinctly put the challenge in front of his players on Monday.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Coach Freeman and his staff are going to come in here and put the best game plan together to compete against us. We're going to do the same against them. I'm not worried about who's ranked, once the game gets started, we just have to go out there and compete."

Red Zone and Field Goal Kicking Woes

It is certainly two of the statistics that the coaching staff will examine in the off-season, the inability to score touchdowns on possessions that moved inside the 20-yard line, and the many missed field goals that changed the complexion of several games during the season.

The Orange are just 25-of-56 on red zone possessions (44.6%) with 25 TDs, among the bottom 12 teams in FBS play. SU kickers are 19-of-28 on field goals (also missed five extra point conversion kicks) (67.9%).

"I just want to score, I want to get in the end zone, and then when it's time to kick field goals I want to make those points," Brown said Monday about the root cause of at least five of the six losses this season.

Brown also confirmed Nelson, with more experience and despite being banged up late against BC last weekend, will start with sophomore Rich Belin the backup. The Orange have played six quarterbacks this season (Angeli, Amari Odom, Nelson, Danny Lauter, Zaid Lott, and Belin), with four of the six throwing at least one TD pass.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.