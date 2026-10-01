Ex-Orange Players in New Places: Tracking Former Syracuse Transfers (Part II)

Syracuse had 20 players leave via the transfer portal in the offseason. We've gone through 10 players in Part I of our transfer portal tracker.

Here are the remaining 10 players and how they are doing with their new teams.

EJ Thomas, Defensive Line – Memphis

Thomas joins the Memphis Tigers as sophomore and has yet to play a snap in 2026 with the defensive line.

Emmanuel Ross, Wide Receiver – UConn

Emmanuel Ross saw healthy action with the Orange in 2025, but joined the Huskies for 2026. The sophomore has yet to record a reception 4 games into the season heading in the UConn v. Syracuse game in week 5.

Luke Carney, Quarterback – Houston

Carney is buried in the quarterback room for the 20th ranked Cougars, behind starter Conner Weigman and backup Keisean Henderson. Carney appeared in the second game of the season against Southern University. He did not record a pass attempt, but he did record 4 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Derek McDonald, Linebacker – North Carolina

McDonald, the 6th year linebacker, appeared in the first three games for Tar Heels, but has not again since. He recorded 24 tackles, 10 of which solo, and pass deflection in those three games.

Ibn McDaniels, Cornerback – Penn State

The sophomore defensive back has appeared in just one game for the Nittany Lions. It was their second game against Temple. In which he recorded 1 combined tackle.

Rickie Collins, Quarterback – Kennesaw State

Collins was named the QB1 for the Kennesaw State Owls. As the starter, the junior has started out 1-3. He has thrown for 749 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, with a completion rate of 68.1%. On the ground he has gained 185 yards on 40 attempts and scored three times.

Ethan Strangle, Long Snapper – Alabama

Strangle is entering his 5th-year and is the starting long snapper for the 7th ranked Crimson Tide. Through four games, the Tide are 8-8 on field goal attempts, and 22-22 on extra points.

Yasin Willis, Running Back – Kansas

Willis was trending well with the Jayhawks as a platoon running back option. Through three games he recorded 27 carries for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns. Willis was the second-lead rusher for the Jayhawks but is now doubtful to return for the season due to an undisclosed injury.

Joshua Miller, Offensive Line – Austin Peay

Miller has yet to appear in a game for the Governors.

Kaylib Singleton, Safety – Mississippi State

The sophomore safety has seen spotty action with the Bulldogs. Appearing the first three games, Singleton has recorded 7 total tackles, 5 of which solo, and a pass deflection. He did not appear in their fourth game against Mizzou.

Jakhari Williams, Quarterback – Southwest Mississippi C. C.

Williams played in four games and started in two as QB at Southwest Mississippi C. C. as a sophomore. He has thrown for 839 yards on 71 completions for 3 touchdowns through games. The Bears are 1-3 to start 2026.

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