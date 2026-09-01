What Fran Brown said ahead of Syracuse Football’s season opener vs. New Hampshire

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's season opener against New Hampshire in the JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown addressed the media on Monday to deliver roster updates, address depth chart movement and set the tone for what he expects to see from his squad in 2026.

Here are the key takeaways and notes from Brown's Week 1 press conference.

Establishing the Cultural Standard

When asked about the defining cultural identity he expects this team to establish, Brown pointed directly to selflessness and what he routinely calls an "intern mindset."

"You should be able to see how we play for each other," Brown said. "You should see the care. You should see the intern mindset that they all run around with. And just want people to be able to see and understand and know that we really playing for each other and we love each other."

A main catalyst in that identity is sophomore defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. After a standout freshman season, Samuel's jump into year two has included reps in multiple phases of the game. When asked about Samuel's transition heading into the opener, Brown did not hide his excitement for what's ahead.

"I can't wait to watch him," Brown said. "Some of the things he's done in practice are outstanding. So I'm excited to get a chance to see him on both sides of the football."

Wide Receiver Room & Availability Updates

Brown provided clarity across the receiver room regarding injuries and role flexibility:

Gary Bryant Jr. & Tyshawn Russell: Both receivers practiced Monday and are cleared to play against UNH. Brown noted Russell has worked through a minor ankle issue, while Bryant had fluid drained from his knee earlier in camp.

Terrell Wilfong & Calvin Russell III: Both wideouts are likely ruled out for Week 1. While Wilfong continues recovering from an extended injury, Brown indicated that Calvin is progressing rapidly toward a return: "Calvin's Superman, so when he get ready to fly, to put the cape on, he'll be back."

Justus Ross-Simmons: Addressing ongoing NCAA eligibility questions, Brown affirmed that Ross-Simmons is prepared and fully integrated into game plans: "If you could lose him at any point, probably should use him more to take advantage of it."

Matt Outten's Hybrid Role: Brown highlighted the true freshman's dynamic skill set, comparing his versatility to Percy Harvin and Deebo Samuel with ability to impact the game out of the backfield and at receiver.

Running Back Situation

Brown addressed the backfield depth, confirming that transfer running back Ju'Juan Johnson will likely sit out Saturday as a precaution for a minor injury to ensure he is fully ready for Week 2. Brown added that while Johnson could play if pressed, resting him is the best approach for his long-term health. Meanwhile, running back Ahmed Miller is healthy and available for Saturday's opener.

Quarterback Depth & Defense

While Steve Angeli commands the offense as Syracuse's clear-cut starting quarterback, Brown made it clear that the competition for the No. 2 spot behind him remains wide open. When asked who would enter Saturday's game second, Brown pointed directly to transfers Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson as the primary contenders competing for the backup role throughout game-week preparation.

"We got Amari and Malachi Nelson, we're competing all week," Brown said. "Everybody will compete all week, and then we'll find that out on Saturday. I'm not looking for the backup to go in Saturday. I'm looking to go out and play the best football that we can possibly play. Whoever's on the field, when you step on that field, you better step on it as a starter."

On the defensive side, Brown emphasized total schematic alignment with defensive coordinator Vince Kehres, pointing to a unit that communicates, swarms to the football and embraces contact. At linebacker, sophomore Jamie Tremble has permanently settled into his role after transitioning from tight end.

Recognition for Support Staff

Brown closed out his remarks by crediting the off-field support staff, player development personnel like Stack Williams and the recruiting office led by general manager staff and Aaron Nocchia for accelerating the program's roster rebuild.

"If you look at the football program without Aaron, we wouldn't be where we at right now," Brown said. "They got a tough job and they get it done, and that's why the roster is changing."

Syracuse kicks off its 2026 regular season against New Hampshire on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 12:00 p.m. inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Want more Syracuse coverage? Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.