How to Watch Syracuse vs Duke

Michael McAllister

Syracuse is coming off of a bye and welcomes Duke to the Carrier Dome looking to get back to .500 on the season. In their most recent game, Syracuse topped Georgia Tech 37-20 for their first win of the season. The Blue Devils are still looking for their first victory as they come into this one 0-4, with three of those losses by at least two touchdowns.

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY.

Time: 12:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 10th

Television: ACC RSN (locally on YES Network: Channel 53 Spectrum, 76/576 Fios, 631 DirecTV)

Stream: WatchESPN or Fox Sports Go (requires cable login, subject to blackout)

Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, , James Bates and Abby Labbar

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Duke leads the all-time series 3-1, but Syracuse won the most recent meeting. The two squared off last season at Wade Wallace Stadium where the Orange blew out the Blue Devils 49-6.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Duke -2, Over-under: 52 points, Money line: Syracuse +105, Duke -115

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 56.8% chance to win.

Scouting the Duke Blue Devils

Andre Cisco Injury Update

Babers, Syracuse Preparing for Legendary Coach Cutcliffe

Peel It Back: Episode 4

Duke's Leonard Johnson: Syracuse is Good, But Very Beatable

David Cutcliffe on Facing Syracuse, Learning to Win

Duke Has 'Sour Taste' After Last Year's Loss to Syracuse

Scouting the Duke Blue Devils

An in depth look at Syracuse football's week five opponent.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Henry Belin Speaks with Legendary Syracuse QB

Syracuse's top QB target in the 2022 class updates his recruitment.

Michael McAllister

Coveted 2022 ATH in Constant Communication with Syracuse

Jacolby Spells is in constant communication with the Syracuse staff.

Michael McAllister

by

jekelish

One on One with Syracuse QB Commit Justin Lamson

Lamson discusses communication with the Orange staff post commitment, how he's developing despite a postponed season, his affinity for Eric Dungey and more.

Michael McAllister

by

Money Orange

Throwback Thursday: Syracuse Blows Out Penn State in 1987

A look back at one of the biggest wins in Syracuse football history.

Michael McAllister

Recruit of the Week: Justin Lamson

Strengths, weaknesses, player comparison and more for Syracuse's QB commit.

Michael McAllister

by

Money Orange

Monday Musings: Syracuse Commits Have Strong Performances

A look at how Syracuse commits performed this past week.

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeExtremist

Dino Babers Prepares for Legendary Coach David Cutcliffe

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers explains how difficult it will be to square off against Duke Blue Devils head football coach David Cutcliffe.

Jacob Payne

Andre Cisco Injury Update

Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers updates the status of star safety Andre Cisco for the first time since his injury occurred.

Jacob Payne

by

OrangeExtremist

How the Pandemic Impacts Future Recruiting Classes

It may take nearly a decade before recruiting cycles get back to normal.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister