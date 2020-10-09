How to Watch Syracuse vs Duke

Syracuse is coming off of a bye and welcomes Duke to the Carrier Dome looking to get back to .500 on the season. In their most recent game, Syracuse topped Georgia Tech 37-20 for their first win of the season. The Blue Devils are still looking for their first victory as they come into this one 0-4, with three of those losses by at least two touchdowns.

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY.

Time: 12:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 10th

Television: ACC RSN (locally on YES Network: Channel 53 Spectrum, 76/576 Fios, 631 DirecTV)

Stream: WatchESPN or Fox Sports Go (requires cable login, subject to blackout)

Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, , James Bates and Abby Labbar

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App



Series History: Duke leads the all-time series 3-1, but Syracuse won the most recent meeting. The two squared off last season at Wade Wallace Stadium where the Orange blew out the Blue Devils 49-6.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Duke -2, Over-under: 52 points, Money line: Syracuse +105, Duke -115

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 56.8% chance to win.

