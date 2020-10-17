Live Updates: Syracuse vs Liberty

Syracuse and Liberty are set to square off in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The game kicks at 12:00pm and will be broadcast locally on the YES Network. The Orange enter the game 1-3 (1-2) while Duke is 4-0. How can you get live updates during the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup? We've got you covered from all angles.

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

Peel it Back Episode 6

How to Watch Syracuse vs Liberty (Television, live stream, radio)

Scouting the Liberty Flames

Syracuse Players React to Andre Cisco Declaring for NFL Draft

Andre Cisco Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse Football Slammed by Injuries

What Should Syracuse Do at Quarterback?

Numbers to Know

14 - Syracuse leads the nation in turnovers forced with 14.

3 - Linebacker Mikel Jones leads the ACC and is second in the nation with three interceptions.

2 - Syracuse has scored a defensive touchdown in two consecutive games.