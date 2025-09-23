Podcast: After win over Clemson, Flaherty predicts 9 wins for Syracuse
For the first time in school history, Syracuse defeated Clemson on the road, 34-21. The Orange led wire-to-wire in an impressive win, which boosted their record to 3-1 on the year and turned some heads in the football world (SU had come in as 17.5 point underdogs).
We discussed the win with former Syracuse captain and linebacker Jake Flaherty on the most recent edition of The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI.
“I think anytime you can go into an environment like Death Valley and get a W, especially early on in the season, you're headed in the right direction," Flaherty said.
Flaherty is confident in the defense
There are other significant factors pointing in Syracuse's favor. The defense, which struggled against Tennessee in their opener, seems to have found its groove. It forced two turnovers against Clemson, led by freshman linebacker Antoine Deslauriers.
He was named ACC linebacker of the week after he recorded six tackles and forced two fumbles, one of which was recovered by the Orange deep in Clemson territory to put the game away on the ensuing offensive series.
"I think (the defense is) tough," Flaherty said. "I know they have some young guys in the secondary, but they have a lot of talent and I think they're going to have a very complete season if they can stay healthy.”
Flaherty believes SU can get to nine wins this season
Of course, the win wasn't without costs. Quarterback Steve Angeli tore his Achilles tendon, and will be out the rest of the year. But Flaherty is also confident in his backup, Rickie Collins, who threw a touchdown on his first drive after being inserted into the game.
“I really hope for (Angeli) and his family that he's okay," Flaherty said. "But we have a backup (Collins), too, that can go in, and seems to be able to get some things done as well. They have some weapons on offense, and I think that's a big differentiator.”
That led to a bold prediction on Flaherty's part when asked what his outlook is for the Orange the rest of the season.
"I'm excited and optimistic,” Flaherty said “We're looking at eight wins, in my opinion, at least. Maybe nine with a bowl win."
