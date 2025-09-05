Syracuse opens their home schedule against Connecticut
Syracuse opens the home portion of their 2025 schedule on Saturday with a matinee against Connecticut. The Orange dropped their debut against #24 Tennessee in Atlanta, Georgia, 45-26, while the Huskies took care of business by thrashing FCS opponent Central Connecticut State at home, 59-13.
UConn, who went 9-4 last season and capped their campaign with a Fenway Bowl win over North Carolina, established a new school record by piling up 638 yards of offense in that opening matchup. The Huskies used a balanced offensive attack in running up that gaudy total, running the 32 times against 39 passes.
UConn established a big-play element in their opener
Eight different Huskies scored in the game, led by Skyler Bell’s two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder, on his four receptions for 135 yards. That was not the only explosive scoring play by Connecticut, as Cam Edwards tore off a 73-yard touchdown run.
Like many programs, the Huskies are trying to blend a number of transfers into their roster. The UConn defense returns just two starters from last year, defensive backs D’Mon Brinson and Cam Chadwick.
As a result, that defense was solid in their opener, but one shortcoming was that it did not turn in many big plays. The Connecticut defense did not force any turnovers and registered a single sack in their game against a lower-division opponent. They did, however, hold Central Connecticut State to 3.4 yards per rushing attempt.
SU's tough opening test should help their confidence
The Orange, however, were tested against a much stronger Tennessee defense that returned eight starters from last season’s defense that ranked in the top ten nationally. Yasin Willis picked up 91 yards and three scores on the ground while Steve Angeli distributed the ball well, completing at least three passes for a minimum of 40 yards to four different receivers.
Based on that success against tough competition last week, the SU offense should be able to get Willis going on the ground to move the chains and open up the passing game. While the pass attack was pretty efficient against the Volunteers, Syracuse should be looking to add an explosive element by getting speedsters Johntay Cook II and Darrell Gill Jr. downfield for some big play opportunities.
The Orange should also be able to turn in a better defensive performance than in their debut. In their opener, that unit was a bend-but-don’t-break unit that broke a little too often. They also failed to make big plays to put their opponents into difficult down-and-distance situations.
Against a lower level of competition, SU should have more success on both sides of the ball than in their opener. A home crowd should also put a little hop in their step to help them to their first victory of the season.
Syracuse 38, Connecticut 27
