Syracuse’s Win Streak Ends, but These Players Stood Out in PFF Grades

Syracuse's ACC momentum stalled Saturday.

The 4-5 (2-5 ACC) Syracuse Orange lost to the 6-3 (4-2 ACC) Clemson Tigers 18-13 in a game decided by third-down conversions and defensive play.

Despite the loss, several Orange players delivered performances that earned high marks from PFF.

Here's a look at the Syracuse players who graded highest against Clemson.

Davien Kerr — 86.6

Junior cornerback Davien Kerr didn't have flashy numbers, but he played a key role in keeping the Orange in the game.

Kerr recorded five tackles in the loss to Clemson, but his biggest impact came in coverage.

Kerr's name wasn't called often because Clemson rarely threw in his direction, allowing him to help shut down his side of the field.

Kerr's 86.6 PFF grade ranked fifth among ACC cornerbacks last week and 19th among FBS cornerbacks.

Syracuse's secondary has been one of the team's strongest units this season, and Kerr has played a significant role in that success.

Daunte Bacheyie — 86.4

Sophomore tight end Daunte Bacheyie scored Syracuse's only touchdown late in the game.

Bacheyie finished with six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. On Syracuse's final offensive drive, he caught five consecutive passes, including a 33-yard touchdown.

Bacheyie's 86.4 PFF grade ranked third among ACC tight ends last week and 13th among FBS tight ends.

Bacheyie's emergence has given Syracuse another passing-game threat. Continuing to get him the ball could create more scoring opportunities for the Orange offense.

Trevion Mack — 83.2

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Despite Syracuse's offensive struggles against Clemson, left tackle Trevion Mack delivered a strong performance.

Mack played a key role in protecting Steve Angeli's blind side while creating running lanes for Syracuse's backfield.

Mack's 83.2 PFF grade ranked seventh among ACC offensive linemen last week and 78th among FBS offensive linemen.

Despite injuries on the right side of the offensive line, Mack provided stability at left tackle and helped keep Syracuse's offense moving.

Ahmad Miller — 82.3

Syracuse's ground game struggled to generate explosive plays against Clemson, but junior running back Ahmad Miller still put together a productive performance.

Miller finished with 20 carries for 101 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. His longest run came for 18 yards as Clemson forced Miller and Syracuse's rushing attack to earn nearly every yard.

Miller's 82.3 PFF grade ranked fourth among ACC running backs last week and tied for 28th among FBS running backs.

The running game has played an important role in Syracuse's offense throughout the season. Although Miller surpassed 100 yards against Clemson, the Tigers prevented the Orange from generating the explosive runs that could have changed the game.

Finding those big plays on the ground could help Syracuse sustain drives, open up the passing game, and create more scoring opportunities.

Final Thoughts

Despite several strong individual performances, Syracuse fell short against Clemson, showing that those efforts don't always translate into team success.

Kerr helped lead another strong secondary performance, Bacheyie continued to emerge as a reliable target, Mack provided stability on the offensive line, and Miller surpassed 100 rushing yards.

The problem was turning that production into points. Syracuse moved the ball at times but finished with only 13 points and struggled to sustain drives when it mattered most.

At 4-5, the Orange have little room for error if they want to reach bowl eligibility. Syracuse needs two wins over its final three games to guarantee a postseason appearance.

The individual performances are still there. Now, Syracuse needs to turn them into complete team performances before its postseason opportunity disappears.

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