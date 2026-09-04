Kalshi Tabs Notre Dame QB CJ Carr as Clear Heisman Favorite

Will the luck of the Irish lead to a Heisman? Kalshi thinks so, with Notre Dame QB CJ Carr favored to win the Heisman this season and become the program's eighth winner all-time. Kalshi’s Heisman market prices Carr with a 12% chance to win the award.

Carr is one of three players with over a 10% chance to win the Heisman. Texas’ Arch Manning and Miami’s Darian Mensah each trail with 10%. A $10 trade on Carr winning the Heisman profits $68.46.

2026-27 Heisman winner - Kalshi

CJ Carr 12%

Arch Manning 10%

Darian Mensah 10%

Dante Moore 9%

Trinidad Chambliss 8%

Could Carr remain favored from beginning to end?

Everything going into the 2026-27 Notre Dame season suggests that Carr can hold the top spot all season. Starting with the schedule, many already call Notre Dame’s schedule one of the easiest in the country.

Diving deeper into that, eight of the 12 teams on their schedule ranked in the bottom six secondaries in their respective conferences last season. Both Michigan State and Purdue were the worst two secondaries in the Big Ten. Stanford and SMU were the two worst in the ACC.

As far as the team around him, it's a much different look than last year's roster, which featured two first-round NFL running backs in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Last season, Notre Dame’s offense revolved around the run with a 55.86% run play percentage. With both Love and Price gone, Marcus Freeman could look to the pass game more often this season.

Carr finished last season with 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns. Notre Dame lost four of last year’s top five receivers. Last year's leading receiver, Jordan Faison, remains.

The team also landed 4-Star transfer receivers Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham, who both come in from Ohio State. Both were former 5-Star recruits in their respective classes. Both played limited snaps last season, however they showed plenty of upside with 14.5+ yards per reception each.

We’ll get our first look at Carr in Week 1 as Notre Dame takes on Wisconsin from Lambeau Field.

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