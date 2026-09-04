Syracuse Football vs. New Hampshire: 5 Things to Watch in 2026 Opener

Syracuse football is back with plenty of new faces and coaches, but the same goals. Fran Brown and the Orange are looking to take the next step after a disappointing season last year.

Syracuse opens its season at home Saturday against New Hampshire. The Wildcats enter the matchup 0-1 after a 28-14 loss to Albany.

The Orange enter as a heavy favorite, but Saturday will be the first chance to see how much the team has changed since last season.

Here are five things to watch in Syracuse's home opener.

Is Angeli Back to Where He Left Off?

Before suffering a torn Achilles against Clemson, quarterback Steve Angeli was putting together an impressive start to his first season with the Orange. Through the first four games, Angeli led the nation with more than 1,317 passing yards.

Syracuse led Clemson 27-14 when Angeli suffered a noncontact leg injury in the third quarter. The injury was later diagnosed as a torn Achilles, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

The Orange went on to beat Clemson 34-21 and improved to 3-1 before losing its final eight games of the season.

If Syracuse wants to return to the success it experienced in 2024 and early 2025, it starts with Angeli. Saturday will provide the first look at how the quarterback has recovered from his injury and whether he can return to full game speed.

Defensive Line Pressure

Syracuse's defensive front struggled throughout 2025, ranking last in the ACC in run defense and second-to-last in total pass rush.

The Orange added senior defensive tackles Tunmise Adeleye and Dillian Fontus through the transfer portal to improve the unit. One of the biggest questions will be how quickly the newcomers develop chemistry up front and adjust to Syracuse's defensive scheme.

New Hampshire could provide an opportunity for the defensive front to start the season strong. The Wildcats allowed four sacks and six tackles for loss in their season-opening loss to Albany.

Saturday will provide an early indication of whether Syracuse's changes along the defensive line can produce better results.

Containing Big Plays

If Syracuse wants to control Saturday's game, limiting New Hampshire's big plays will be important.

Despite the loss to Albany, the Wildcats generated explosive plays that kept them in the game. Senior wide receiver Ja'Carre Kelly finished with six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, including a 45-yard reception.

That's something Syracuse's secondary will have to keep an eye on.

Last season, Syracuse ranked last in the ACC in yards allowed per play while finishing 125th nationally in total defense and 128th in scoring defense.

Limiting explosive plays will be important not only against New Hampshire but throughout the season as Syracuse looks to improve defensively.

The Next Two-Way Star?

After an impressive freshman season, Syracuse sophomore Demetres Samuel Jr. enters 2026 looking to take another step as a two-way player at cornerback and wide receiver.

Samuel finished last season with 33 tackles, a team-leading nine pass breakups and one interception. His offensive role was much smaller, and he finished with one reception for 10 yards.

Samuel could see additional opportunities on offense this season while continuing to develop as one of Syracuse's young defensive playmakers.

His potential matchup against Kelly will be one to watch Saturday. After Kelly's 123-yard performance against Albany, the matchup could provide an early test of how much Samuel and Syracuse's secondary have progressed.

New-Look Coaching Staff

After Syracuse's 3-9 season, Brown and the program made several coaching staff changes heading into 2026.

Syracuse added assistant head coach and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. as the Orange looks to improve a defensive front that struggled last season.

The Orange also brought in defensive backs coach Perry Eliano, who has worked with high-level talent throughout his coaching career, including Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant and Ronnie Hickman. Eliano takes over a secondary looking to build on last season's performance.

Offensively, Syracuse added quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Sean Ryan to work with a quarterback room that struggled to keep the offense moving after Angeli's season-ending injury.

Brown is looking to recapture the success Syracuse experienced in 2024 and early 2025. With several new coaches now in place, Saturday will provide the first look at how those changes translate to the field.

For the first time since late November, Syracuse will take the field in a game that counts. The matchup against New Hampshire will provide the first real indication of whether the changes made since last season have the Orange headed back in the right direction.

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