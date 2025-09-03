3 takeaways from Syracuse football’s Sept. 2 media session ahead of UConn
Syracuse football has a chance to respond this Saturday against UConn after falling 45-26 to Tennessee in its season-opener.
Ahead of the matchup with the Huskies, the Orange are reviewing film and envisioning what a home game in the JMA Wireless Dome will look like.
After practice Tuesday, Syracuse running back Yasin Willis and wide receiver Johntay Cook spoke with the media.
Here are three takeaways from the media session.
Orange have a fire under them
Then-No. 24 Tennessee presented a challenge to Syracuse. Before week one, the Orange had faced the Volunteers three times and lost each time. After being defeated again, SU saw some areas it could improve.
“We didn't really go out there and do what we know we can do,” Willis said. “We didn't play to our full potential.”
Syracuse’s response starts this week in practice, treating each day as a quarter, Willis said. Monday is like the first quarter, Tuesday is like the second quarter, and so on.
Willis sees room for the Orange to put more effort into the team’s performance. The bounce back starts with the Huskies.
“This fuel is gonna run for the rest of the season, not just UConn,” Willis said.
Yasin Willis credits LeQuint Allen Jr., coaches for success
In his first game as Syracuse’s starting running back, Willis burst onto the scene with a team-high three touchdowns. The triple tally was accomplished three times by Willis’ predecessor, LeQuint Allen Jr., during his SU career.
Last season was Willis’ first with the Orange, backing up Allen Jr. with 130 rushing yards and one score. As a younger player, Willis said he rushed his steps and Allen Jr. helped him be patient.
“He made it easier for me to read the game,” Willis said.
Willis also values his relationship with SU assistant running backs coach Devin Redd. Willis said they watch film after practice together and he’s treated as a son.
“He played one of the biggest roles in my improvements since last year,” Willis said. “He's on me every single day. He tells me all the time that he wants me to win the Heisman.”
Redd’s coaching combined with SU offensive coordinator and running backs coach Jeff Nixon’s experience have shaped Willis into who he is. Nixon tells SU’s running backs about pro running backs, picking from his knowledge of coaching in the NFL.
Johntay Cook brings Texas experiences to SU
SU’s leading wide receiver against Tennessee played both high school and college football in Texas. Experiences from both have shaped Cook into the wide receiver he is for the Orange.
At DeSoto High School, Cook grew into a five-star prospect, tallying 2,965 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns. While there, he was a teammate with current SU freshman Byron Washington and won a state championship.
However, in two seasons at Texas, he caught just 16 passes for 273 yards. Cook had to wait his turn behind older players, unable to show off his full potential.
“It just put a chip on my shoulder, just having to prove every day, every week, that I'm that guy,” Cook said.
One of the positives from Texas was having pro-minded teammates, Cook said. Players such as Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden became first round picks. Cook’s Texas teammates showed him how to practice and prepare, he said.
“[I] got to steal little tricks and things they did that worked for them and added to my repertoire,” Cook said.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!