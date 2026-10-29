Earlier in the week, we checked in on 10 Syracuse transfers and how they're doing with their new teams.

Today, we check in on the other 10 who left SU in the offseason for new schools.

Emmanuel Ross, Wide Receiver – UConn

Sophomore receiver, Ross, is still waiting for his UConn debut. With the Huskies sitting at 4-3, there is potential his number could get called as the season comes to an end.

Luke Carney, Quarterback – Houston

Luke Carney has not appeared in a game for the Cougars since their second game of the year when he tallied a rushing touchdown, which we covered during our last check-in. Carney sits behind Connor Weigman who has led Houston to 6-2 and a top 25 ranking.

Derek McDonald, Linebacker – North Carolina

Derek McDonald has had a solid senior season for the Tar Heels. He recorded 12 tackles and a forced fumble against No. 3 Notre Dame and showed up against Syracuse in their latest meeting with 16 total tackles. Just past the midway point of the year, the senior linebacker already has 24 solo tackles for UNC.

Ibn McDaniels, Cornerback – Penn State

Sophomore defensive back, Ibn McDaniels, has played in 6 games so far this season, but has only record 1 combined tackle.

Rickie Collins, Quarterback – Kennesaw State

Rickie Collins was named QB1 for the Owls before the season started. So far through 7 games, it has been a rough year. The Owls are 1-6, 0-3 in conference. Collins has a completion rate of 68.6%, a TD-INT ratio of 4-5, and 1,426 total air yards. On the ground, Collins has 295 yards and 5 touchdowns on 72 attempts.

Ethan Stangle, Long Snapper – Alabama

Stangle remains the long snapper for 10th ranJked Alabama. Strangle takes on long-snapping duties on punts. Strangle recorded a tackle in punt coverage in their matchup against South Carolina.

Yasin Willis, Running Back – Kansas

Yasin Willis remains sidelined with a leg injury as he was seen wearing a boot. He suffered the injury in the Jayhawks game against Arizona State, and underwent successful surgery during the bye week. He has not been completely ruled out for the season, but his return potential is still doubtful.

Joshua Miller, Offensive Line – Austin Peay

Joshua Miller is still waiting for his Austin Peay debut.

Kaylib Singleton, Safety – Mississippi State

Singleton picked up a game appearance in the Bulldogs 56-23 loss against Alabama. The sophomore corner recorded a combined tackle in that appearance.

Jakhari Williams, Quarterback – Southwest Mississippi C. C.

Jakhari Williams took over as QB1 after the Bears started 1-3. Following the change, Southwest Mississippi went winless over the next three games, and Williams did not play in the final two contests. Through seven games in a challenging 1-8 season for the Bears, Williams posted a 57.5% completion rate, 1,240 passing yards, and a 5-9 TD-INT ratio.

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