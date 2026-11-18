Syracuse wins a big game to keep bowl eligibility alive.

The 5-5 (3-5 ACC) Syracuse Orange beat the 4-6 (2-5 ACC) NC State Wolfpack in a 34-31 shootout that came down to which defense made the game-changing play.

It was a comeback win after Syracuse was down 28-13 heading into the 4th.

The win moved the Orange back to a .500 record, and players at all levels contributed to the big win.

Here's a look at the Syracuse players who graded highest on PFF against NC State.

Calvin Russell III — 89.7

Freshman receiver Calvin Russell III didn’t just have a great game; he had one of the greatest games in Syracuse history.

Against the Wolfpack, Russell finished with 17 catches, 137 yards, and scored a touchdown early in the 4th to help spark Syracuse's comeback win.

His 17 catches tie a program record with receiver Ervin Philips, who also had 17 catches against NC State in 2017.

Russell III earned an 89.7 PFF grade, ranking first among ACC wide receivers last week and fifth among FBS wide receivers.

Since returning from his offseason ACL injury, Russell has only gotten better and has now left his mark in Syracuse legend.

With hope from fans and staff on Russell returning sophomore year, the Orange can have a potential Heisman player in the making.

David Omopariola — 84.7

Junior edge rusher David Omopariola played a big role in Syracuse's win with his tackling and outside containment.

Omopariola had four tackles and combined for a tackle for a loss in the win against NC State.

Omopariola earned an 84.7 PFF grade, ranking second among ACC edge rushers last week and 27th among FBS edge rushers.

Syracuse's win over NC State came down to rushing the passer and containing the pocket; early on, it was a struggle for the Orange. But when it mattered most, Syracuse forced the game-sealing interception because of edge pressure.

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Oluwafunto Akinshilo — 84.1

Senior lineman Oluwafunto Akinshilo started this week for injured guard Jayden Mann and stepped up in the role.

Akinshilo created good running lanes for the Syracuse rushing attack and helped anchor an offensive line unit that allowed only one sack all game, which helped Angeli find his weapons downfield, like Russell III.

Omopariola earned an 84.1 PFF grade, ranking ninth among ACC offensive linemen last week and 60th among FBS offensive linemen.

Syracuse has the biggest offensive line in the country, and with injuries, being able to plug in guys without major adjustments has made this Syracuse offense a top unit in the ACC.

Rashard Perry — 83.0

Senior defensive lineman Rashard Perry dominated his matchup, drawing double teams and allowing others to create plays.

Perry had six total tackles and two for a loss, but his play was getting double-teamed. Syracuse's other defensive players combined for five tackles for loss and two sacks in the win against the Wolf Pack.

Perry earned an 83.0 PFF grade, ranking first among ACC defensive tackles last week and 19th among FBS defensive tackles.

Syracuse's defensive line has been a big part of what Syracuse can do both in coverage and against the run. Perry has led the way for the Orange, and sometimes it doesn’t show up on his stat sheet but on others'.

Final Thoughts

Syracuse needed contributions from across the roster to complete its comeback against NC State.

Russell delivered a historic performance through the air, Akinshilo stepped up on an injured offensive line, while Omopariola and Perry helped Syracuse's defense make plays when it mattered most.

The Orange still have plenty to clean up after falling behind by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, but this time, their individual performances translated into a win.

At 5-5, Syracuse's postseason path is now clear. One more win would make the Orange bowl-eligible and give the program a chance to extend its season.

After fighting back to save its bowl hopes against NC State, Syracuse now has to finish the job.

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